The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Will the Biblical Star of Bethlehem appear in the sky ahead of Christmas?

On December 21, our solar system's two biggest planets will come within close distance of one another in what is known as a great conjunction.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
DECEMBER 18, 2020 19:27
A montage of Saturn and its moons as captured by the Voyager 1 probe (photo credit: NASA)
A montage of Saturn and its moons as captured by the Voyager 1 probe
(photo credit: NASA)
In a few days, our solar system's two biggest planets - Jupiter and Saturn - will come within close distance of one another in what is known as a great conjunction, a rare event that may resemble the biblical Star of Bethlehem, also known as the Christmas Star, according to the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)
The term "conjunction" in astronomy is used to refer to the meeting points of celestial objects in space. A great conjunction refers to the rare moments in our solar system's history when its largest planets have come close together.
“You can imagine the solar system to be a racetrack, with each of the planets as a runner in their own lane and the Earth toward the center of the stadium,” said Henry Throop, astronomer in the Planetary Science Division at NASA Headquarters in Washington, according to the NASA website. “From our vantage point, we’ll be able to be to see Jupiter on the inside lane, approaching Saturn all month and finally overtaking it on December 21.” 
Jupiter and Saturn have been traveling together all year. But over the first three weeks of December, they have gradually come closer together. This form of celestial teasing will culminate on Monday, December 21, when it might seem like the two planets have completely integrated into one massive star.  
"This rare astronomical event, known as the great conjunction, only appears every 20 years," Tahira Allen, a guide at NASA Headquarters explained, according to NASA. "However, the last time they've been seen this close was in 1623."
And that's not all. This year's great conjunction will be the closest observable one since 1226, according to EarthSky news website.
     
Witnessing the closest point between Saturn and Jupiter seen by people in nearly 800 years is guaranteed to be a spectacular event and will not even require a professional telescope. In fact, Saturn and Jupiter will be so close together, and close enough to Earth, that the cosmic event will be viewable with the naked eye in clear weather conditions. 
Jupiter and Saturn are both considered extremely bright, with Jupiter being "brighter than any star" and Saturn shining with a "distinctly golden color," EarthSky noted. Saturn has even been referred to as the "jewel of the Solar System." But unlike stars, the meeting point between Jupiter and Saturn will not appear to be twinkling. Instead, it will shine steadily. 
Over the years, theologists and enthusiasts alike have speculated that the Biblical Star of Bethlehem that appears in the nativity story of the Gospel of Matthew was actually an instance of a great conjunction between Jupiter and Saturn in disguise. In the story, the bright star guided "wise men from the East" to baby Jesus in Bethlehem. 
However, there are quite a bit of reservations to this theory. For starters, no one has actually seen a great conjunction like the way that we are expecting in 800 years, and there's no guarantee that the two planets will appear to overlap. As Jupiter is brighter, some astronomers believe you will be able to distinguish the individual planets with the naked eye. 
Bible experts are also divided, according to the UK Express website. The Reverend Dr M.W. Burke-Gaffney wrote in the Journal of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada that "no matter how close together two planets come, - even if one planet should be so close to another as to occult it partly, - Wise Men would not mistake them for a single star. A few nights' watching would show them separating, - as also they would have been seen to come together." 
In any case, this is the greatest great conjunction between the two giants for the next 60 years. They will not appear so close in the sky until the year 2080. So whether you believe it made a guest appearance in the Bible a couple of thousand years ago or not - it's an event worth marking in your colanders. 


Tags christmas NASA Jesus Christ Solar Orbiter planet
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Turkey finally faces the consequences of its actions By JPOST EDITORIAL
After peace abroad, Israel needs peace at home - opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Unmasking the word of the year By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Compulsory haredi national service key to changing next government By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The welcome extradition of Malka Leifer - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Cats recover from COVID-19 very quickly, scientists want to find out why
Cats can recover from COVID-19 faster than humans. What is their secret?
4 Turkish media vows to take over Tel Aviv, calls opposition ‘terrorists’
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, 22 October 2019
5 Morocco, Israel normalize ties as US recognizes Western Sahara
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and Morocco King Mohammed VI

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by