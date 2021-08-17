World leaders show concern for Afghans, Kabul airport in chaos

A top United Nations human rights official expressed fear on Tuesday for the safety of thousands of Afghans who have worked on human rights issues, while the UN refugee agency called for an end to the forced deportation of Afghan asylum seekers.

"We are particularly concerned about the safety of the thousands of Afghans who have been working to promote human rights across the country, and have helped improve the lives of millions," a spokesperson for Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations High commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCR), told a UN briefing.

Afghanistan's UN ambassador Ghulam Isaczai addresses the United Nations Security Council regarding the situation in Afghanistan at the United Nations in New York City, New York, US, August 16, 2021. (credit: ANDREW KELLY / REUTERS)

Meanwhile, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said that the pictures of masses of people trying to flee Kabul were shameful for Western nations after photos showed throngs of desperate people at the airport after the Taliban seized the capital.

"We are experiencing a human tragedy for which we share responsibility," said Steinmeier, who holds a largely ceremonial post, adding that everything must be done to help people threatened with violence in Afghanistan.

The chaos at Kabul Airport is also causing a delay in the delivery of medical supplies, a World Health Organization spokesman said on Tuesday. However, the UN's Children's Agency Chief of Field Operations for Afghanistan said that they are still succeeding in delivering aid in most places in Afghanistan.