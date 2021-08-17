The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

World leaders show concern for Afghans, Kabul airport in chaos

The chaos at Kabul Airport is also causing a delay in the delivery of medical supplies.

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 17, 2021 12:47
The United Nations Security Council meets regarding the situation in Afghanistan in at the United Nations in New York City. (photo credit: ANDREW KELLY / REUTERS)
The United Nations Security Council meets regarding the situation in Afghanistan in at the United Nations in New York City.
(photo credit: ANDREW KELLY / REUTERS)
A top United Nations human rights official expressed fear on Tuesday for the safety of thousands of Afghans who have worked on human rights issues, while the UN refugee agency called for an end to the forced deportation of Afghan asylum seekers.
"We are particularly concerned about the safety of the thousands of Afghans who have been working to promote human rights across the country, and have helped improve the lives of millions," a spokesperson for Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations High commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCR), told a UN briefing.
Afghanistan's UN ambassador Ghulam Isaczai addresses the United Nations Security Council regarding the situation in Afghanistan at the United Nations in New York City, New York, US, August 16, 2021. (credit: ANDREW KELLY / REUTERS) Afghanistan's UN ambassador Ghulam Isaczai addresses the United Nations Security Council regarding the situation in Afghanistan at the United Nations in New York City, New York, US, August 16, 2021. (credit: ANDREW KELLY / REUTERS)
Meanwhile, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said that the pictures of masses of people trying to flee Kabul were shameful for Western nations after photos showed throngs of desperate people at the airport after the Taliban seized the capital.
"We are experiencing a human tragedy for which we share responsibility," said Steinmeier, who holds a largely ceremonial post, adding that everything must be done to help people threatened with violence in Afghanistan.
The chaos at Kabul Airport is also causing a delay in the delivery of medical supplies, a World Health Organization spokesman said on Tuesday. However, the UN's Children's Agency Chief of Field Operations for Afghanistan said that they are still succeeding in delivering aid in most places in Afghanistan.
However, World Health Organization is also worried about the spread of the coronavirus in Afghanistan as the upheaval caused by the Taliban advance has slowed vaccinations, a WHO spokesperson said.


Tags United Nations taliban afghanistan world health organization WHO
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Miri Regev using ethnicity for political career is dangerous - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Saying Ashkenazim are elitist won’t change status of Mizrahim - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Bernard-Henri Lévy

Why Durban IV must be boycotted - opinion

 By BERNARD-HENRI LÉVY
Salem Alketbi

The constants of Morocco’s political approach - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Eli Kavon

Elul and Alzheimer’s: The challenge of compassion

 By ELI KAVON
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Kabul breached: Taliban seize presidential palace, declare 'war is over'

CH-46 Sea Knight military transport helicopter flies over Kabul, Afghanistan
4

Gaza resort bombed for holding mixed-gender concert

Salafists in Gaza fly ISIS ( Islamic State) flags
5

Climate scientists warn: Gulf Stream in state of collapse - study

A still image showing the Gulf Stream around North America taken from Perpetual Ocean, a visualization of some of the world's surface ocean currents from June 2005 through December 2007, supplied in this handout photo by NASA March 27, 2012.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by