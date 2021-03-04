The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

A-G refuses to clarify Gantz, Blue and White status threshold missed

These powers for Gantz and his party were passed into law by Blue and White, the Likud and the coalition as a full-fledged basic law, with quasi-constitutional status.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
MARCH 4, 2021 17:59
Benny Gantz (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Benny Gantz
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
 Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit on Thursday refused to determine what the status of the Blue and White Party and Benny Gantz will be should his party fail to pass the threshold for the next Knesset on Election Day, March 23.
Gantz is not only the defense and justice minister; he controls many other ministries and can effectively veto most policy decisions, but he could also conceivably become prime minister on November 17 if no new coalition is formed.
This has meant that until now, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could not fire Gantz or any Blue and White ministers, though usually the prime minister has this firing power whenever the Knesset dissolves.
These powers for Gantz and his party were passed into law by Blue and White, the Likud and the coalition as a full-fledged basic law, with quasi-constitutional status, as part of negotiations which led to formation of the current government in May 2020.
Gantz had hoped Mandelblit would clarify once and for all whether he and Blue and White would keep his powers and ministries in an indefinite transitional role until a new governing coalition would be formed, even if he and his party do not make it into the Knesset.
But the attorney-general refused to answer, saying the issue was too theoretical and that he would not take a position unless it came to pass.
Further, Mandelblit said that any position he took only weeks before Election Day could be misconstrued as helping one party or another politically.
Despite the attorney-general's restraint on the issue and that there is no black and white answer to the dilemma, the majority view of most legal scholars to date is that Gantz and Blue and White would retain their special powers until a new governing coalition would be sworn in, even if they miss the threshold.
The reason would be that until the current basic law is repealed, there would be no authority in Israel empowered to fire them.


Tags Benny Gantz Elections israeli politics Avichai Mandelblit Blue and White
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

UTJ must apologize for deplorable attack ad on Reform Jews

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gershon Baskin

Israelis, Palestinians need a reset in relations - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Efraim Inbar

Is Israel on collision course with Biden administration? - opinion

 By EFRAIM INBAR
Bernard-Henri Lévy

How Turkey's Erdogan conned ‘The New York Times’ - opinion

 By BERNARD-HENRI LÉVY, THOMAS S. KAPLAN
Emily Schrader

Our government cares only about its own power - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Coronavirus: Can a vaccinated person still spread COVID?

PEOPLE WAIT to receive their COVID-19 vaccine injections outside a mobile Magen David Station at the Mahaneh Yehuda market in Jerusalem, on Monday.
3

US airstrikes on Iran-backed militias in Syria kill at least one fighter

Smoke rises after an U.S. airstrike, while the Iraqi army pushes into Topzawa village during the operation against Islamic State militants near Bashiqa, near Mosul, Iraq October 24, 2016.
4

Does marijuana help sick recover from coronavirus?

A woman smokes during an event marking Israel's government's approval of a new policy to decriminalize personal marijuana use in Tel Aviv, Israel February 4, 2017
5

Coronavirus: Gov’t approves reopening of Israel’s skies

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by