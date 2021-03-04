A-G refuses to clarify Gantz, Blue and White status threshold missed

Gantz is not only the defense and justice minister; he controls many other ministries and can effectively veto most policy decisions, but he could also conceivably become prime minister on November 17 if no new coalition is formed.

These powers for Gantz and his party were passed into law by Blue and White, the Likud and the coalition as a full-fledged basic law, with quasi-constitutional status, as part of negotiations which led to formation of the current government in May 2020.

Gantz had hoped Mandelblit would clarify once and for all whether he and Blue and White would keep his powers and ministries in an indefinite transitional role until a new governing coalition would be formed, even if he and his party do not make it into the Knesset.

But the attorney-general refused to answer, saying the issue was too theoretical and that he would not take a position unless it came to pass.

Despite the attorney-general's restraint on the issue and that there is no black and white answer to the dilemma, the majority view of most legal scholars to date is that Gantz and Blue and White would retain their special powers until a new governing coalition would be sworn in, even if they miss the threshold. The reason would be that until the current basic law is repealed, there would be no authority in Israel empowered to fire them. Further, Mandelblit said that any position he took only weeks before Election Day could be misconstrued as helping one party or another politically.