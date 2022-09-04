Avigdor Liberman: 'Scum of the Earth' Netanyahu devised hitman claims

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman on Sunday accused opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu of orchestrating criminal allegations made against him by a self-claimed former adviser of Liberman's.

Last week, an Israeli man named Yossi Kasima claimed that some 20 years ago, back when he was allegedly working as Liberman's aide, the finance minister offered him $100,000 to assassinate a senior Israel Police official, an allegation Liberman vehemently denied.

"Any reasonable person who receives an offer to carry out a hit on a police officer would file a complaint," Liberman argued on Sunday. Kasima's "sudden recollection" of the story is "perplexing," he sarcastically added.

Netanyahu attempted a smear campaign on Liberman, the latter further claimed, to draw attention away from the warning letter received from the Meron disaster commission of inquiry, placing the blame for the biggest civilian disaster in Israel's history at Netanyahu's doorstep.

Avigdor Liberman laments 'Netanyahu method'

Calling it the "Netanyahu method," Liberman listed other instances in which the former prime minister was reported to be involved in smear campaigns, including an incident in March 2020 in which Defense Minister Benny Gantz's campaign strategist Israel Bachar was taped, reportedly on the Likud head's orders.

Opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu on August 29, 2022 (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

"[Netanyahu] is the scum of the earth," Liberman said in a scathing attack. "He's panicking. The only thing keeping Netanyahu away from the premiership is Avigdor Liberman."

Liberman added that he'll be happy to take a polygraph test, something Kasima had thus far rejected. In the meantime, attorney-general Gali Baharav-Miara announced she will look into Kamisa's allegations.

The Likud responded to Liberman's attack on Netanyahu, with the faction saying it "hopes 'national inciter' Liberman won't pay $100,000 for someone to assassinate Netanyahu."

"Liberman can stop hallucinating," the party added. "The Likud and Netanyahu have nothing to do with the allegations made against him."