Israel Elections: Blocs tied at 57, new poll finds

The Religious Zionism Party lost two seats and won 11 seats in the new poll.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: SEPTEMBER 15, 2022 21:15
YAIR LAPID casts his ballot at a voting station in Tel Aviv during the Knesset elections on March 2, 2020. (photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
If the election were held today, the Lapid and Netanyahu blocs will both receive 57 seats, a new poll by Panel Politics found. This is a gain for the Lapid bloc, which received 55 seats versus Netanyahu's 59 in a similar poll last week. However, a deadlock still remains, and Thursday's deadline to hand in party lists did not change this.

Likud, Yesh Atid and National Unity all received the same number of seats as last week – 31, 25 and 12, respectively.

Shas (eight), United Torah Judaism (seven) and the Joint List (six) also received identical numbers as last week. Yisrael Beytenu gained a seat and received six, Meretz won five, Labor gained a seat and won five as well, and Ra'am won four.

Shas party chairman and Interior Affairs Minister, Aryeh Deri, casts his ballot at a voting station in Jerusalem, during the Knesset Elections, on Marc 02, 2020. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)Shas party chairman and Interior Affairs Minister, Aryeh Deri, casts his ballot at a voting station in Jerusalem, during the Knesset Elections, on Marc 02, 2020. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Habayit Hayehudi led by Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked won 2.2% of the general vote, up from 1.9% last week. "Flaming Young" (Tze'irim Boarim) led by 20-year-old Hadar Muchtar won 1.5%.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Yair Lapid poll Elections 2022
