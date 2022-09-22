The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel elections: New poll shows Netanyahu bloc earning 62 seats

Three separate polls showed the Netanyahu-led bloc earning between 60 to 62 seats.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 22, 2022 22:45
Benjamin Netanyahu, the former prime minister has diminished in influence, but it isn't extinguished. (photo credit: AMIR LEVY)
Benjamin Netanyahu, the former prime minister has diminished in influence, but it isn't extinguished.
(photo credit: AMIR LEVY)

A new poll by Channel 14 on Thursday showed the bloc led by opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu getting 62 seats in the next elections.

According to the poll, the Likud Party would earn 34 seats, Yesh Atid would earn 23 seats, the National Unity Party would earn 13 seats and the Religious Zionist party would earn 12 seats.

Meanwhile, Shas would earn nine seats, United Torah Judaism would earn seven seats, Yisrael Beytenu would earn six seats and Labor, Meretz, Hadash-Ta'al and Ra'am would earn four seats each.

Channel 13 poll

Additionally, on Thursday night, a poll by Channel 13 found that the Netanyahu-led bloc would earn 61 seats, as the Likud Party would earn 32 seats, Yesh Atid would earn 25 seats, the Religious Zionist party would earn 14 seats and the National Unity Party would earn 11 seats.

A voter holding her child casts her ballot in Jerusalem. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)A voter holding her child casts her ballot in Jerusalem. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Meanwhile, Shas would earn eight seats, United Torah Judaism would earn seven seats, Yisrael Beytenu, Labor and Meretz would earn five seats each and Hadash-Ta'al and Ra'am would earn four seats each.

Channel 12 poll

Additionally, on Thursday night, a poll by Channel 12 found that the Netanyahu-led bloc would earn 60 seats, as the Likud Party would earn 34 seats, Yesh Atid would earn 23 seats, the National Unity Party would earn 12 seats and the Religious Zionist party would earn 11 seats.

Meanwhile, Shas would earn eight seats, United Torah Judaism would earn seven seats, Yisrael Beytenu would earn six seats, Labor, Meretz and Ra'am would earn five seats each and Hadash-Ta'al would earn four seats.



