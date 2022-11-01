The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Israel Elections: What do we know halfway through Election Day? - analysis

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: NOVEMBER 1, 2022 16:22

Updated: NOVEMBER 1, 2022 17:16
Election Day is more than half over, as polls opened at 7:00 a.m. and will close at 10:00 p.m.

What do we know so far?

The Central Election Committee announced that voting percentages as of 4:00 p.m. were 47.5%, versus 42.3% in the previous election – 3,224,350 voters, to be exact.

This is the highest voting percentage since 1999. A high voting percentage pushes up the number of votes needed to pass the electoral threshold, which is 3.25% of the general vote.

This would endanger the smaller parties that are near the threshold - Habayit Hayehudi (Jewish Home) from the pro-Netanyahu bloc, and Meretz, Hadash-Ta'al and Ra'am from the anti-Netanyahu one.

An Israeli man casting his ballot on the day of Israel's general election in a polling station in Rahat, Israel November 1, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN) An Israeli man casting his ballot on the day of Israel's general election in a polling station in Rahat, Israel November 1, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

The voting percentage in the Israeli-Arab sector is reportedly lagging. According to Hebrew University's aChord Center, a social-psychology research center, the Arab vote as of 2:00 p.m. was just 17%, less than half of the general vote.

However, some analysts pointed out that the Arab sector votes more heavily in the afternoon and evening, so the ratio could still change.

A rise in the Arab vote would proportionally benefit the Arab parties more than the rise in the general vote, since 80% of Israel's Arabs traditionally vote for one of the three Arab parties, whereas the Jewish vote is spread out further among parties.

Some politicians on the Right used this as a scare tactic. Religious Zionist Party (RZP) leader MK Bezalel Smotrich claimed in a video that the Arab vote was a full 10% higher than the last election, due to "investment of millions of dollars by the Left and international 'elements.'" 



