Stage empty at Yesh Atid headquarters when news of loss hit

Lapid's hope had rested on receiving just enough votes to ensure that Netanyahu would be unable to form a coalition, thereby opening the door for him to build a government.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: NOVEMBER 1, 2022 22:45
Prime Minister Yair Lapid signs the Lebanon Maritime Border Agreement on October 27, 2022. (photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
(photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)

Only journalists were on hand at Yesh Atid campaign headquarters at the expo center in Tel Aviv, when exit polls showed that the party's leader, Prime Minister Yair Lapid was unlikely to ever get a chance to form a coalition.

At 10 p.m., when polls closed, screenshots from Israel's three main television stations were displayed on the auditorium's back wall. 

They flashed data showing that Israeli right-wing parties received enough votes to give Likud party leader Benjamin Netanyahu a 61 or 62-seat bloc, enough for him to form a governing coalition.

But the stage itself, set up with a microphone and a podium, was empty.

Lapid's hopes seemingly dashed

Lapid had never been expected to best Netanyahu. Exit polls confirmed what pre-election polls had shown, that he would be the second largest party.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) poses for a photograph in the Prime Minister's Office. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

His hope had rested on receiving just enough votes to ensure that Netanyahu would be unable to form a coalition, thereby opening the door for him to build a government.

In the flush of the initial results, it seemed unlikely that this would occur.

Lapid who was thrust into office in July, when former prime minister Naftali Bennett's government fell, had little time to make his mark. Circumstances gave his campaign a diplomatic boost, which began with US President Joe Biden's visit to Israel in July and ended in October with the signing of a historic gas deal with Lebanon, a state with whom Israel has no diplomatic relations.

But on Tuesday, when chilly fall weather set in under a mostly sunny sky, it was all about getting out the vote.

Even as late as 9:43 p.m., with only 17 minutes left to go until the polls closed, Lapid sent out a message to voters, telling them "every vote counts." 

He instructed them to stay at the polls if they had arrived before 10 p.m, explaining that they would be given a chance to vote.

Lapid began his day with a solemn moment at the grave of his father Tommy Lapid (1931-2008). He wore a blue suit and in an unusual display of piety, blackskullcap on his gray hair. 

His father  Tommy Lapid, a Holocaust survivor, had been a journalist and politician, who had created and led the former Shinui party and served as Deputy Prime Minister from 2003-2004.

"His whole life my father told me, 'Remember that the greatest miracle that happened to us, is that the Jews have their own state.'"

"I promised him this morning that we would continue to work hard to ensure this miracle's future," Lapid said. 

Then, with the skull cap no longer on his head, he voted with his wife Lihi, at the polling station in Tel Aviv's Gimel school, in the Ramat Aviv neighborhood.

"Vote wisely. Vote for the State of Israel, children's future and our future in general," he told those who had come to see him cast his ballot.

He would continue to repeat the message about Israel's future on the campaign trail throughout the day.

The last polls taken prior to the election showed that the country stood at a crossroad between a right-wing or center-left government and that only a small number of votes would determine the nation's fate.

Lapid hammered that point home at every stop, explaining that the results were closed and urging everyone to vote.

These elections are about closing between the past and the future, Lapid said, as he urged people to vote.

The name of the party itself, Yesh Atid, means "there is a future." At campaign stops, he was greeted with chants form supporters stating, "we are ready for change." But as the vote count in Israel began it appeared unlikely he would get a chance to make that change.



