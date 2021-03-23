The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

Despite 'gevalt' campaign, exit polls give Meretz six seats

During campaign, party was predicted to not pass the threshold

By UDI SHAHAM  
MARCH 23, 2021 22:32
Meretz chairman Nitzan Horowitz voted in the polling station on March 23, 2021. He said, "Bibi is praying that Meretz won't pass." (photo credit: RA’ANAN COHEN)
Meretz chairman Nitzan Horowitz voted in the polling station on March 23, 2021. He said, "Bibi is praying that Meretz won't pass."
(photo credit: RA’ANAN COHEN)
After a tough election campaign in which it was balancing on the threshold, Meretz is expected to receive six or seven seats in the 24th Knesset, according to exit polls on Tuesday night.
On channels 12 and 11, Meretz received 6 seats, and on Channel 13 News, 7 seats.

In this campaign, Meretz joined the “gevalt” calls, warning that if it failed to pass the threshold, Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu will remain prime minister.

During election day, Meretz repeated its slogan: “we mustn’t lose Meretz.”

Party leader Nitzan Horowitz warned on Tuesday that there was an “organized right-wing effort to sabotage Meretz’s campaign.
“We see reports from the polling stations,” he said. “We’ve heard that in some places Meretz slips were taken. We also heard that some of our activists received threats. These are part of an effort to prevent people from voting Meretz – because if there is no Meretz, Netanyahu and his allies, Smotrich and Ben-Gvir, will have a government of 61.”

It is believed that in the previous three rounds of elections, Meretz received support from the Arab sector. However, low turnout Tuesday among Arabs raised concerns in the party. MK Tamar Zandberg and candidate Issawi Freij expressed their concern in a visit to Kafr Qassem.

“The low turnout in Arab society is worrying,” Zandberg said. “We are working to get as many voters as we can – Arabs and Jews – who understand that the Meretz slip is the most important way to replace Netanyahu,” she said.


Tags Elections Meretz Israel Elections Israel Elections 2021
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Come together

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Election reforms have increased representation but killed functionality - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Israel has a disease: Fragmentation. Fix it by going out to vote - opinion

 By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Susan Hattis Rolef

Rights and wrongs abound in TV’s new political satirical comedy

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Israel Elections: Fourth time's the charm? - comment

 By DAVID BRINN

Most Read

1

Oldest woven basket in the world found in Israel, dates back 10,000 years

The 10,500-year-old basket as found in Muraba‘at Cave.
2

Israeli company claims oral COVID-19 vaccine on its way

Pills
3

Coronavirus: Knesset okays electronic bracelet for returnees from abroad

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by