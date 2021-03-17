The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Gideon Sa'ar: Netanyahu needs to quit politics if he loses

"If Netanyahu doesn't get 61, I call upon him to free the political system of him."

By GIL HOFFMAN  
MARCH 17, 2021 07:42
GIDEON SAAR in his Knesset office this week: Leadership is based on advancing your ideology, and the public respects that. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
GIDEON SAAR in his Knesset office this week: Leadership is based on advancing your ideology, and the public respects that.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
 New Hope Party leader Gideon Sa'ar called upon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday to leave politics if he does not obtain the 61 MKs necessary to form a government in Tuesday's election.
Speaking in an interview with KAN Radio, Sa'ar said he believes change is at hand and New Hope voters will bring it.
"Netanyahu likes to tell other party leaders to make pledges," Sa'ar said. "If Netanyahu doesn't get 61, I call upon him to free the political system of him."
He also had a message for Likud voters:  "If you don't free yourself of Bibi-ism, the Bibi-ism will destroy the state."   
Sa'ar tried to woo voters from Yamina, saying that it was more clear than ever that Yamina intends to join a government led by Netanyahu.
The latest poll, broadcast on Channel 12, predicted 30 seats for Likud and 10 each for Yamina and New Hope.


