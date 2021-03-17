Speaking in an interview with KAN Radio, Sa'ar said he believes change is at hand and New Hope voters will bring it.

He also had a message for Likud voters: "If you don't free yourself of Bibi-ism, the Bibi-ism will destroy the state."

Sa'ar tried to woo voters from Yamina, saying that it was more clear than ever that Yamina intends to join a government led by Netanyahu.

The latest poll, broadcast on Channel 12, predicted 30 seats for Likud and 10 each for Yamina and New Hope.

"Netanyahu likes to tell other party leaders to make pledges," Sa'ar said. "If Netanyahu doesn't get 61, I call upon him to free the political system of him."