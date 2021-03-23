How did Israelis spend Election Day vacation?

Dizengoff Mall on Election Day, March, 2021 About 100,000 people toured national parks throughout Israel on Tuesday, according to the Parks and Nature Authority.

Four new parks were opened for the first time on Election Day, Tel Dor and Migdal Zedek in Rosh HaAyin, Han Sha'ar and the Ein Hinya spring in Jerusalem.

The Yarkon Tel Afek park and Ashkelon parks had about 3,500 visitors each by the afternoon, Caesarea had about 2,300 visitors and Masada about 1,900 visitors.

The Environmental Protection Ministry announced on Tuesday afternoon that air pollution was 15-20 times higher on Election Day than on a regular day.

The weather was unusually hot and dusty as Israel's Election Day rolled around.

