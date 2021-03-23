The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
How did Israelis spend Election Day vacation?

About 100,000 people toured national parks throughout Israel on Tuesday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 23, 2021 18:04
Visitors at Mount Gerizim park on Election Day, March, 2021
Visitors at Mount Gerizim park on Election Day, March, 2021
(photo credit: NETANEL ELIMELECH/NATURE AND PARKS AUTHORITY)
Despite unpleasant weather, tens of thousands of Israelis filled national parks and crowded shopping malls on Election Day, Tuesday, as many Israelis had time off of work.
About 100,000 people toured national parks throughout Israel on Tuesday, according to the Parks and Nature Authority.
Dizengoff Mall on Election Day, March, 2021
Four new parks were opened for the first time on Election Day, Tel Dor and Migdal Zedek in Rosh HaAyin, Han Sha'ar and the Ein Hinya spring in Jerusalem.
The Yarkon Tel Afek park and Ashkelon parks had about 3,500 visitors each by the afternoon, Caesarea had about 2,300 visitors and Masada about 1,900 visitors.

The Environmental Protection Ministry announced on Tuesday afternoon that air pollution was 15-20 times higher on Election Day than on a regular day.
The weather was unusually hot and dusty as Israel's Election Day rolled around.


Elections Israel Elections park Nature and Parks Authority Israel Elections 2021
