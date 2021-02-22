The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel Elections: Did a rogue Likud MK asks the PLO to support Netanyahu?

A campaign official leading the Likud campaign’s outreach to Israeli Arabs said neither he nor Netanyahu knew about Molla’s efforts.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
FEBRUARY 22, 2021 13:34
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen speaking at a COVID-19 vaccination center in Sderot, on January 27, 2021. (photo credit: LIRON MOLDOVAN/POOL)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen speaking at a COVID-19 vaccination center in Sderot, on January 27, 2021.
(photo credit: LIRON MOLDOVAN/POOL)
The Likud campaign has nothing to do with Deputy Minister Fateen Molla’s attempts to get Palestinian leaders to support Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the upcoming Knesset election, a senior party source said on Monday.
A campaign official leading the Likud campaign’s outreach to Israeli Arabs, which has been unusually extensive in this election, said neither he nor Netanyahu knew about Molla’s efforts until a reporter from Yediot Aharonot asked him for a reaction to them.
The Likud's official response was that "there is no one in the world who thinks that the Palestinian Authority will support Prime Minister Netanyahu while it sends money to [Joint List leader] Ayman Odeh to topple Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and replace him with [Yesh Atid leader] Yair Lapid."
According to Yediot, Molla has been in contact with PLO Committee for Contact with Israelis chairman Muhammad al-Madani about the upcoming election, in hopes that Palestinian leaders would quietly encourage Israeli Arabs to vote for Likud or at least not to vote for the Joint List.
The logic of having the Palestinians support Netanyahu is that a government in which New Hope head Gideon Sa'ar and Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett have dominant roles would be more right-wing than one led by Netanyahu, and therefore would be less favorable for the Palestinians.
Al-Madani invited Molla to meet in Ramallah, but Molla did not get permission to do so, Yediot reported, and the talks stopped.
Molla confirmed that "low intensity" talks took place to Yediot.
"We are trying to do good for the people of Israel and the Middle East," he said. "I cannot give details beyond that. The Joint List does not represent the Palestinian people."
The Likud campaign source said that the discussions happened when, unbeknownst to them, a Palestinian businessman reached out to Molla to discuss greater engagement between Israelis and Palestinians, but that the party is not seeking support from the PLO or Palestinian Authority.
The PLO committee said on Monday that meeting with Israeli political parties is a core part of its mission, according to Palestinian official news agency WAFA.
The committee argued that Israeli authorities often stop Israeli political party representatives from meeting with them in Ramallah "under the security pretext, but in reality it is intended to prevent Israeli society from knowing the truth of the official Palestinian position that calls for a solution to the conflict on the basis of mutual recognition between the states of Palestine and Israel, and not on the basis of perpetuating the occupation and the conflict.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Elections Likud Palestinian Authority plo
