Israel Elections: IDF soldiers vote, tens of thousands of ballots cast

IDF soldiers had already cast tens of thousands of ballots by Thursday at over 335 polling stations on army bases, Maariv reported.In a press release, the IDF announced that early voting had begun on Wednesday, March 17. The military said that the early voting was conducted in cooperation with the Central Election Commission to facilitate the significant amount of "double envelopes" expected this year. Soldiers will be able to vote early at the 335 army polling stations from 8:00 until 18:00. Those that wish to vote on Election Day will have an additional 215 stations open for them to exercise their rights. They can also use civilian polling stations based on their place of residency."Double Envelopes" are specially secured ballots for select groups who may be unable to get their vote in by Election Day. Soldiers, hospital patients, polling station workers, prisoners and diplomats are also allowed to use double ballots. The envelopes will be under the supervision of the Knesset guard, in a special room.Israelis abroad that do not fall under these categories must come back to Israel to vote. It's expected that thousands of Israelis will be returning home to vote following a High Court of Justice ruling to end airport closures.In anticipation of the returning voters, polling stations will be set up in Ben-Gurion airport for the first time ever. They will be located in the terminal, just before passport control.
Maariv, sister publication to The Jerusalem Post, also reported that 70 ballot stations for diplomats have arrived at their destinations abroad.