Israel Elections: Poll finds small parties could decide race

The poll found that if elections would take place now, the Likud would win 28 seats, Yesh Atid 19, New Hope 13, Yamina 11, the Joint List nine, Shas eight, Yisrael Beytenu and United Torah Judaism seven and Labor six.

The bloc that wants Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form the next government - Likud, Shas, UTJ and the Religious Zionist Party - received 47 seats.

The bloc that does not want him to remain prime minister - Yesh Atid, New Hope, Yisrael Beytenu, Labor, Blue and White and Meretz - received 53.

Yamina could join forces with the anti-Netanyahu bloc and use its 11 seats to enable the formation of a government. Its leader Naftali Bennett has not ruled out joining a government led by Netanyahu, but the poll found that even with Yamina, he would not have enough support.

But if Meretz or Blue and White fail to cross the threshold, the anti-Netanyahu bloc may not have enough seats for a majority.

The question of whether the Religious Zionist Party will cross the threshold will impact whether it will be possible for Netanyahu to form a government.

When asked who is most fit to be prime minister between Netanyahu and New Hope leader Gideon Sa'ar, 43% said Netanyahu and 42% said Sa'ar, the smallest difference between Netanyahu and another candidate since the election was initiated.

Three parties were predicted to win four seats: Blue and White, Meretz and the Religious Zionist Party. Each of them is teetering on the 3.25% electoral threshold. Any votes going to parties that don’t cross the threshold do not count toward the distribution of seats in the Knesset.