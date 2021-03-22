Israel Elections: Who are the candidates on the cusp?

When most Israeli voters go to the polls on Tuesday, they will have in mind the leader of their party of choice.

Undecided voters will be considering whether to cast a ballot for Benjamin Netanyahu or Naftali Bennett, for Yair Lapid or Gideon Sa'ar, or for Benny Gantz or Merav Michaeli.

But the truth is that with the Israeli system, the voters are not choosing the front of the list but the very end.

Pollsters found that there are more undecided voters in this election than ever. For the undecided voters to make a smart choice, they should look at the final polls and then check out the list of candidates of the parties they are considering.

As a service to those undecided voters, here are the candidates on the cusp, based on the final surveys taken by five different pollsters.

Likud

Poll position: 29-32

29. Druze deputy minister Patin Mula, 30. MK May Golan, 31. MK Tali Ploskov, 32. MK Uzi Dayan, 33. MK Ariel Kallner, who formed Knesset caucus against BDS and anti-Semitism, 34. MK Osnat Mark, an attorney and activist against the legal establishment

Yesh Atid

Poll position: 18-20

18. Tania Mazarsky deputy mayor director of Leumit Health Services Medical Centers in Carmiel, 19. Beersheba city councilwoman Yasmin Sax Fridman, 20. independent workers activist Inbar Bezek, 21. MK Moshe Tur-Paz- Philadelphia-born educator who has British parents

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Yamina

Poll position 8-10

8. Former MK Idit Silman, 9. Deaf activist Shirley Pinto, 10. Shai Maimon- a terror victim and outpost resident and activist for both, 11. Yomtob Kalfon- French speaking lawyer

New Hope

Poll position 7-10

7. Eilat mayor Meir Yitzhak Halevi, 8. Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee head Zvi Hauser, 9. Former Likud MK Michal Shir, 10. Former Blue and White MK Hila Shay Vazan, 11. Former Consul-general in New York and settlers council chairman Dani Dayan

Joint List

Poll position 7-10

7. MK Heba Yazbak (Balad), 8. Hadash MK and Georgtown educated law prof. Yousef Jabareen, 9. Bedouin former MK Joumah Azbarga (Balad), 10. MK Sondos Saleh (Ta'al)

Yisrael Beytenu

Poll position 7-9

7. MK Alex Kushnir, 8. Yossi Shein-Head of Tel Aviv University's School of Political Science, Government and International Affairs, 9. attorney Limor Magen Telem

Shas

Poll position 7-9

7. MK Yinon Azoulay, 8. MK and former Beit Shemesh mayor Moshe Abutbul, 9. MK Uriel Busso, 10. MK Yosef Taieb- represents French immigrants

United Torah Judaism

Poll position 6-7

6. MK Israel Eichler, 7. MK Yitzhak Pindrus- specializes in helping immigrants from English-speaking countries, got in hot water for calling IDF converts shiksas

Labor

Poll position 5-6

5. Efrat Rayten- child TV star turned contract lawyer, 6. Former Blue and White MK Ram Shefa, 7. Controversial Arab documentary film maker Ibtisam Mara'ana

Blue and White

Poll position 4-5

5. Tourism Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen, 6. Agriculture Minister Alon Schuster- former mayor of Sha'ar HaNegev Regional Council in Gazi periphery

Religious Zionist Party

Poll position 5

5. Former MK Orit Struck of Hebron, 6. Avi Maoz- head of haredi religious Zionist, anti-LGBT Noam Party, former Construction Ministry director-general and one of the leaders of the efforts to free Natan Sharansky from the USSR

Meretz

Poll position 4-5

4. New Arab woman candidate and coexistence activist Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi, 5. Arab former MK Esawi Frej

Ra'am (United Arab List)

Poll position 4

5. MK Iman Khatib-Yasin- the first religious Muslim woman MK who wears a hijab