Israel Elections: Who are the candidates on the cusp?

The truth is that with the Israeli system, the voters are not choosing the front of the list but the very end.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
MARCH 22, 2021 12:50
VOTES ARE counted at a tent in the Central Elections Committee warehouse in Shoham last March.
When most Israeli voters go to the polls on Tuesday, they will have in mind the leader of their party of choice.
Undecided voters will be considering whether to cast a ballot for Benjamin Netanyahu or Naftali Bennett, for Yair Lapid or Gideon Sa'ar, or for Benny Gantz or Merav Michaeli.
But the truth is that with the Israeli system, the voters are not choosing the front of the list but the very end. 
Pollsters found that there are more undecided voters in this election than ever. For the undecided voters to make a smart choice, they should look at the final polls and then check out the list of candidates of the parties they are considering. 
As a service to those undecided voters, here are the candidates on the cusp, based on the final surveys taken by five different pollsters.  
Likud 
Poll position: 29-32 
29. Druze deputy minister Patin Mula, 30. MK May Golan, 31. MK Tali Ploskov, 32. MK Uzi Dayan, 33. MK Ariel Kallner, who formed Knesset caucus against BDS and anti-Semitism, 34. MK Osnat Mark, an attorney and activist against the legal establishment
Yesh Atid 
Poll position: 18-20 
18. Tania Mazarsky deputy mayor director of Leumit Health Services Medical Centers in Carmiel, 19. Beersheba city councilwoman Yasmin Sax Fridman, 20. independent workers activist Inbar Bezek, 21. MK Moshe Tur-Paz- Philadelphia-born educator who has British parents
Yamina 
Poll position 8-10 
8. Former MK Idit Silman, 9. Deaf activist Shirley Pinto, 10. Shai Maimon- a terror victim and outpost resident and activist for both, 11. Yomtob Kalfon- French speaking lawyer
New Hope 
Poll position 7-10 
7. Eilat mayor Meir Yitzhak Halevi, 8. Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee head Zvi Hauser, 9. Former Likud MK Michal Shir, 10. Former Blue and White MK Hila Shay Vazan, 11. Former Consul-general in New York and settlers council chairman Dani Dayan
Joint List 
Poll position 7-10 
7. MK Heba Yazbak (Balad), 8. Hadash MK and Georgtown educated law prof. Yousef Jabareen, 9. Bedouin former MK Joumah Azbarga (Balad), 10. MK Sondos Saleh (Ta'al)
Yisrael Beytenu 
Poll position 7-9 
7. MK Alex Kushnir, 8. Yossi Shein-Head of Tel Aviv University's School of Political Science, Government and International Affairs, 9. attorney Limor Magen Telem
Shas 
Poll position 7-9
7. MK Yinon Azoulay, 8. MK and former Beit Shemesh mayor Moshe Abutbul, 9. MK Uriel Busso, 10. MK Yosef Taieb- represents French immigrants 
United Torah Judaism 
Poll position 6-7 
6. MK Israel Eichler, 7. MK Yitzhak Pindrus- specializes in helping immigrants from English-speaking countries, got in hot water for calling IDF converts shiksas
Labor 
Poll position 5-6 
5. Efrat Rayten- child TV star turned contract lawyer, 6. Former Blue and White MK Ram Shefa, 7. Controversial Arab documentary film maker Ibtisam Mara'ana
Blue and White 
Poll position 4-5 
5. Tourism Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen, 6. Agriculture Minister Alon Schuster- former mayor of Sha'ar HaNegev Regional Council in Gazi periphery 
Religious Zionist Party 
Poll position 5 
5. Former MK Orit Struck of Hebron, 6. Avi Maoz- head of haredi religious Zionist, anti-LGBT Noam Party, former Construction Ministry director-general and one of the leaders of the efforts to free Natan Sharansky from the USSR
Meretz 
Poll position 4-5 
4. New Arab woman candidate and coexistence activist Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi, 5. Arab former MK Esawi Frej 
Ra'am (United Arab List) 
Poll position 4 
5. MK Iman Khatib-Yasin- the first religious Muslim woman MK who wears a hijab 


