The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

LGBTQ+ representatives meet with Liberman, seeking a new political home

The meeting included representatives from Israel's LGBTQ+ coalition that consists of 18 organizations.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
FEBRUARY 25, 2021 22:07
Representatives from Israel's major LGBTQ+ organizations meet with Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman, Thursday, February 25, 2021. (photo credit: YISRAEL BEYTENU SPOKESPERSON)
Representatives from Israel's major LGBTQ+ organizations meet with Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman, Thursday, February 25, 2021.
(photo credit: YISRAEL BEYTENU SPOKESPERSON)
Head of the Yisrael Beytenu party Avigdor Liberman met with representatives from Israel's major LGBTQ+ organizations on Thursday and reiterated his commitment to promoting a liberal government and providing equal rights to all citizens.
The meeting included representatives from Israel's LGBTQ+ coalition that consists of 18 organizations. They met with Liberman and Yisrael Beytenu MK Eli Avidar ahead of the upcoming Israeli elections on March 23.
During the meeting, Liberman said that he will not sit together with the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) parties in the Knesset and won't participate in a government that won't promote a civil framework for marriage and divorce in Israel for all of its citizens.
Yisrael Beytenu had recently changed its policy toward the LGBTQ+ community, with five out of seven of its MKs consistently voting in favor of proposed laws that were meant to promote equal rights for the country's LGBTQ+ community.
Such laws included for example the prohibition of conversion therapy and revisions to adoption and surrogacy laws.
The LGBTQ+ representatives noted during the meeting that the political alliance signed between the Likud and political parties identified with LGBTQ-phobic views have led many LGBTQ+ individuals who align themselves with the right-wing, have begun looking for a new political home that will respect their identity.
"The next government has to be Zionist-Liberal and that cannot be done when Shas and United Torah Judaism are an unseparable part of it," Liberman said during the meeting. "Any party that says it will promote civil marriage laws and is also planning on sitting together with the haredi parties, is lying to you," he added.

Attorney Or Keshet who serves as director of government relations at Aguda – Israel's LGBTQ+ Task Force, expressed hope that Yisrael Beytenu will continue to support LGBTQ+ rights and noted that it was the first right-wing party to do so.
"Yisrael Beytenu has proven itself as a supporter of LGBTQ+ equal rights ... and we see it as a partner in the struggle for equal rights. It is the first right-wing political party to support us during important votes in the Knesset and we hope to continue this partnership in the future," Keshet said.  
Representatives from the LGBTQ+ coalition have met with other political leaders in the past week, including Benny Gantz, Merav Michaeli and Nitzan Horowitz, who expressed support in the LGBTQ+ community, but have so far refused to commit to presenting the issue as a condition for joining the next government.
The representatives are expected to meet with additional political leaders in the following days. 


Tags LGBT LGBTQ+ Israel Elections 2021
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to clarify what's happening with the airport

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Purim: Differentiating right from wrong in politics - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

The IOC must act against human rights violations - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

Is peace between Iran and Israel inevitable?

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Trump’s second acquittal from impeachment - Democracy or hypocrisy?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Everything you need to know about Israel’s green passport program

Israelis are seen boarding the light rail on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
3

50% of mild, moderate COVID patients still have symptoms after 6 months - study

COVID-19 face mask
4

How did ancient Egyptians bake? After 54 loaves, scholar finds answers

Freshly baked bread cools at a bakery in Beirut, Lebanon June 30, 2020.
5

Coronavirus: A hyped-up flu or a fatal pandemic?

Belinson hospital team members wearing protective clothes as they work at the Coronavirus ward of Belinson hospital in Petah Tikva on October 04, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by