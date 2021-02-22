LGBTphobic incidents were reported once every three hours in 2020 in Israel, as 2,696 new incidents of hate and violence against the LGBTQ+ community were reported amid the coronavirus outbreak, a 27% increase compared to 2019, according to an annual report by the Nir Katz Center of the Agudah – The Association for LGBTQ Equality in Israel.

The center found that reports of incidents in and near victims’ homes increased amid social distancing restrictions, but also increased in the education system, despite much of it operating virtually during the outbreak.

Some 28% of incidents reported in 2020 occurred amid family and 25% of incidents reported took place in the area near the victim's home – three times the 8% reported in 2019.

As the pandemic raised tensions in many families, 315 youth were forced to leave their homes due to harassment or prolonged abuse concerning their sexual orientation or gender identity, a 16% increase compared to 2019.

"LGBTQphobia does not disappear or diminish, but takes on a different form and adapts itself to the new reality to which we have become accustomed in the past year," warned the report, adding that public figures used the pandemic as incitement against the LGBTQ+ community, with some rabbis blaming the community for the pandemic.

The pandemic turned homes into “pressure cookers,” bringing LGBTQphobia into the home and neighborhood and reducing the safe spaces that may have existed before the outbreak.

IN TERMS of demographics, almost half (48%) of the incidents were reported by lesbian and bisexual women (a 60% increase), 27% were by gay and bisexual men and about 25% were by transgender people.

The Agudah additionally reported a 26% increase in the number of women who applied for emotional assistance and support.

About 58% of the reports were by people aged 19-30, some 22% were by those 18 and under and about 14% were by 31-40 year olds.

While a large portion of the incidents were reported in the Tel Aviv and Gush Dan area (43%), the percentage of reports in other sectors of the country rose in 2020, with 22% reported in northern Israel; 10% in Jerusalem, the Shfela area and West Bank; 10% in southern Israel; and about 7% in the Sharon region. Last year, 60% of the reports were from the Tel Aviv area.

The percentage of reports from northern Israel doubled in 2020 (22% compared to 11% in 2019) and the percentage of reports from the Sharon region more than doubled (7% compared to 3% in 2019).

THE REPORT stated that it is likely that as awareness of the LGBTQ+ community has grown over the years, so has opposition to their presence in different geographical areas, leading to a steady increase in LGBTQphobia.

Despite the closure of much of the education system and the switch to distance learning, about 7% of the reports were in educational frameworks, whether in person or virtually, compared to 5% in 2019.

Amid the pandemic, transgender members of the community reported harassment in or near their homes (23.5%), cyberbullying (19%) and transphobia, discrimination and difficulty to exercise rights in the health system (23.5%).

Even before the coronavirus outbreak, many transgender people (55%-60%) avoided receiving medical treatment and experienced difficulty getting a job. With the social distancing requirements and stay-at-home orders brought by the pandemic, these issues were further exacerbated, with the need for survival outweighing other needs, according to the report.

After three years of hard work by transgender organizations, the Health Ministry's Mental Health System has developed procedures to make it accessible to transgender people. The system establishes that transgenderism is not a mental disorder and that there is no justification to conduct conversion therapy to attempt to alter gender identity or sexual orientation.

The procedures also require that patients be addressed with their chosen pronouns. An inter-ministerial team was also established to advance the transgender spectrum, presenting recommendations for improving responses by government ministries.

IN ARAB-ISRAELI society, the Nir Katz Center found that while usually issues concerning the LGBTQ+ community are silenced in Arab society, the past year has brought a major change in the attitude of the Arab sector toward the issue. All the reports received by the Agudah from Arab LGBTQ+ people concerned non-acceptance and violence from immediate family, leading to emotional and economic distress which intensified during the coronavirus crisis. A number of significant events occurred in the Arab-Israeli LGBTQ+ community in 2019-2020, including the stabbing attack at the Beit Dror shelter; the cooperation between the Agudah and the Tahina al-Erez Company; the historic first demonstration of the Queer-Palestinian community with the participation of MK Aida Toma Suleiman; and the divide in the Arab Joint List created by the Conversion Therapy Bill when the parties did not all vote the same. Some 96 Arab youth arrived at shelters after being thrown out of their homes due to their identity, compared to 74 in 2019. Some 30% of those staying in shelters are from Arab society. The cases reported among Arab society were severe, according to the Agudah. The Agudah stressed that the reported cases were likely “just the tip of the iceberg” with hundreds or even thousands of other cases likely remaining unreported. In 2020, the Agudah established a hotline in Arabic and an adapted psychosocial response, and encouraged the formation of a strong LGBTQ+ Arab community and cooperation with Israel Police for effective and direct treatment of LGBTQ+ people in Arab society. THE RELIGIOUS LGBTQ+ community also had to deal with a variety of incidents during 2020 as well as LGBTQphobia designed to undermine the community, including statements and incitement by senior rabbis against it, such as the "Rabbinical Forum for Religious Zionism" which convened and called for action against LGBTQ+ families, and the Noam Party, which opened a fund to subsidize conversion therapy. The Religious Education Administration in the Education Ministry also withdrew support for in-service training for teachers providing tools and knowledge about LGBTQ+ students. The storm surrounding a bill against conversion therapy that passed a preliminary reading in the Knesset also generated incitement against religious LGBTQ+ Jews. The report stressed that there has been an increase in the number of reports of LGBTQphobic incidents every year since the Nir Katz Center was established about a decade ago.