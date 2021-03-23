The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Liberman: the ultra-Orthodox are flocking to the ballot box

United Torah Judaism MK Uri Maklev condemns Liberman’s comments, calling the Yisrael Beytenu leader ‘a racist and a tyrant’.

By JEREMY SHARON  
MARCH 23, 2021 14:19
Head of Yisrael Beytenu Party, Avigdor Liberman, together with his wife, Ella Liberman, voted in a polling station near their house in Nokdim. (photo credit: MIRI SHIMONOVITZ)
Head of Yisrael Beytenu Party, Avigdor Liberman, together with his wife, Ella Liberman, voted in a polling station near their house in Nokdim.
(photo credit: MIRI SHIMONOVITZ)
“The ultra-Orthodox are flocking to the ballot boxes,” Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman said Tuesday morning, mimicking Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s infamous comments about Arab Israeli citizens in 2015. 
Liberman has conducted an uncompromisingly ferocious campaign against the ultra-Orthodox parties in the last three election campaigns and accuses Netanyahu of capitulating to their demands due to his political weakness stemming from his criminal trials. 
Speaking at Dizengoff Square in Tel Aviv, Liberman insisted Israel’s secular public needs to go to vote in higher numbers in order to remove Netanyahu and the ultra-Orthodox from power. 
He said that 1,200,000 people in cities with large secular majorities did not vote in the last election, including five Knesset seats worth of voters in Tel Aviv alone. 
“The ultra-Orthodox are flocking to the ballot boxes, now it is the turn of the secular to go and vote. The ultra-Orthodox are flocking to the polls, what about you?” he demanded.
Liberman has for the last two focused on the heavy advantage ultra-Orthodox parties have in voter turnout, in large part due to the urging of their rabbis that voting for them is a religious obligation and that those who do not face spiritual consequences. 
Since election day is a national holiday and citizens received a day of paid leave from work, Liberman has proposed a law which mean that only those who vote get paid leave, in order to increase voter turnout amongst the non ultra-Orthodox population. 
Deputy Transportation Minister and MK Uri Maklev of the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party condemned Liberman’s comments saying “Liberman is a racist and a tyrant, everyone should condemn him, Liberman is a danger, we will give our response at the ballot box.”
The ultra-Orthodox parties have used Liberman’s incendiary rhetoric in their own campaign ads, exploiting his acerbic comments about UTJ, Shas and the sector in general to boost their voter turnout even further. 
All of the senior rabbinic leadership of UTJ has cited incitement by “the haters of religion” in their public calls to the ultra-Orthodox community to vote for the haredi parties. 
On election day in March 2015, Netanyahu infamously posted a video on social media warning his voters that “Arabs are flocking to the ballot boxes in droves.”
The comment was widely seen as race baiting against Israel’s Arab minority and roundly condemned. Netanyahu subsequently apologized for the remarks. 


Tags Haredi Ultra-Orthodox Yisrael Beyteinu
