Likud holds small lead of three mandates over Sa'ar's New Hope - poll

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud is the leading party ahead of the March elections with 25 mandates, trailed closely by Gideon Sa'ar's New Hope at 22, according to a new poll released on Thursday morning by Panels Politics and 103FM.
Yesh Atid, Yamina and Haredim are all tied next at 15 mandates, according to the poll, followed by the Joint List at 11 and Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu at 7 seats. Higher Education Minister Ze'ev Elkin – once a confidant to Netanyahu – quit the government and the Knesset to join New Hope.On Wednesday night, Yamina head Naftali Bennett announced that he is running for prime minister, offering another right-wing alternative to Netanyahu's reign.On the Left side, Labor Party leader Amir Peretz announced that he will not be running for head of the party in the upcoming primaries they will be holding.These latest numbers follow the most recent dissolution of the Knesset, as well as Sa'ar's decision to break off from the Likud Party and establish of a new party. Various Likud members defected from the party, choosing to follow Sa'ar to the new party. Notably,
