Man arrested for allegedly threatening to kill Yair Lapid amid elections

The alleged would-be attacker was a Jerusalemite in his 30s who made comments online claiming that he would attack Lapid physically and bring him harm, even at the cost of his own imprisonment.

His comments, Israeli media reported, were on Walla's website, and stated that he would attempt to kill Lapid.

The man was reported to the police and investigated accordingly.

He lived outside of the country but flew in on Monday, supposedly to vote in the elections. Immediately upon landing, he was taken into custody for questioning.

Police are expected to request that the court extend his arrest on Tuesday.

