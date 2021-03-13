Merav Michaeli: We will probably recommend Lapid as prime minister

Michaeli made the remark while speaking at a weekend cultural event in Kfar Saba, where she nevertheless said that she is not sure who will win the elections.

"Yair Lapid is without question the closest to our stances and therefore we will probably recommend him to be prime minister," she said.



According to the most recent Jerusalem Post poll , Lapid's Yesh Atid Party is expected to come out with 20 seats and the Labor Party is expected to get five seats.

Yisrael Beytenu head Avigdor Liberman also spoke at the same cultural event on Saturday and expressed concern that Lapid is "winking" at the ultra-Orthodox parties: Shas and United Torah Judaism (UTJ).

Liberman insisted that the religious parties must be removed from the coalition first and foremost.

"Netanyahu is their hostage," he said. "Replacing the government means first and foremost replacing Shas and UTJ... we will not sit with Shas, UTJ and Netanyahu, period. These people must clear the arena."

He further said that the public is fed up with the current government and a decision to replace it will therefore be reached in the March 23 elections.

"The factor that will decide the election is the percentage of votes from the secular public," he said.

Liberman further criticized the polls, saying that they do not represent the public's interests in reality.

"If the public comes to the ballots instead of sitting on the couch at home and complaining, we will see a completely different picture," he added.

Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu Party is expected to get eight seats in the upcoming elections, according to the latest Post poll.