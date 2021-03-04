Nachman Shai refers to Israeli bureaucracy as chaotic 'Disneyland ride'

After waging a relentless campaign for several weeks, Labor's No. 8 candidate Nachman Shai was finally allowed to return to Israel ahead of the upcoming March 23 elections. Having been running his political campaign from his home kitchen in Durham, North Carolina, where he had been teaching at Duke University for the past year and half, Shai thought the hard part was behind him. In an interview given to The Jerusalem Post from home isolation, Shai shared his experience from his long-anticipated return and explained why he feels optimistic about the upcoming elections. Shai first tried to receive approval to enter the country by sending an online request to Israel's Exceptions Committee, in charge of approving all departures and arrivals to Israel. Avoiding using personal connections that would probably expedite the process, he tried to receive an approval the same way as the thousands of Israelis who were stranded abroad since Israel closed its skies in late January. "These are services that every Israeli citizen must be able to receive," Shai insists, explaining his decision to avoid "calling in favors." But after being denied entrance, and with the elections fast-approaching, Shai realized that he was facing a problem. "So I turned to the Labor Party. I provided a letter explaining the situation, I presented my arguments – and nothing happened," he says. "They did not accept any of it, and simply denied my request again." Having exhausted the standard solutions to the unexpected situation in which he now found himself, Shai turned to other options. "It took about five days [following the second rejection] before I reached the decision to start a media campaign," which is something Shai has some experience with, having served as IDF spokesperson between 1989-1991.
THE MOST difficult thing throughout the entire ordeal, Shai said, was obscure paperwork and lack of communication on the part of the Exceptions Committee and the Health Ministry."No one tells you anything, no one cares to explain the situation," Shai said, noting that even now, he is not sure why home isolation is required of him. "I've been trying to get answers, to understand why I need to be quarantined. You keep running from place to place, looking for answers, and no one has them." Shai believes this is only the tip of the iceberg. The lack of available information reflects the public's growing lack of trust in its government. "They tell one thing, and then they tell you another thing," he said. "The public doesn't believe its government anymore."Returning to Israel after living in the US for nearly two years, Shai used Disneyland as a metaphor to describe his chaotic experience. "It's like a visit to Disneyland, with people shoving you in different directions and telling you where to go - but no one actually knows where anything is." Referring to the upcoming elections, Shai said he had high hopes for change. "The Labor Party has gone through a great change – our list is one of renewal – including both young representatives and experienced ones," Shai said, adding that Labor Party leader "Merav [Michaeli] has brought with her a new spirit, offering something new. The Labor Party has a clear ideology, while most other parties today do not." Finally, addressing the reports from earlier Thursday about nearly 50 members of his party being kicked out after expressing support for Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, Shai said that people need to decide where they stand. "I know these people, they are my friends," he said, "but people who decide to support a party can't expect to remain active members in a different party."
So he did, and things finally started to work out. "Five days after giving an interview to Aryeh Golan at the Israel Radio, my third request was approved" – but not before the Health Ministry had denied his entrance again, before preapproving it one last time.
