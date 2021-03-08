The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
NGO to High Court: Let all Israelis who want to vote into the country

Petition runs in parallel to request to reveal Ben-Gurion 'exceptions' decisions

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
MARCH 8, 2021 14:41
The departure hall of an almost empty Ben-Gurion Airport, January 25, 2021.
(photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
An NGO filed a petition with the High Court of Justice on Monday demanding that it order the government to allow all Israelis overseas back into the country who want to return to vote in the upcoming election.
The petition said that the recent government expansion of those who can return was inadequate, as it is limited to 1,000 a day at certain points and maxes out at 3,000 per day.
Further, the Movement for the Quality of Government in Israel took the government to task for limiting entry points for such returning citizens.
According to the petition, Israel is the only country in the world putting such limits on returning citizens, though many countries have limits on non-citizens entering their borders.
The Movement asked for an immediate emergency order by the court so that the situation will be amended in time for Israelis to still arrive before election day on March 23.
This is not the only petition which the Movement has filed regarding entry controversies at Ben-Gurion Airport.
Last week, the NGO filed a petition to compel the government to publicize its decision-making process for granting special permits to enter the country through Ben-Gurion during the recent period of extraordinary lockdown.
The Movement warned that, “there is a suspicion that the decisions were made with preference to people who have special connections in the corridors of power.”
According to the NGO, the special committee for granting exceptional entries into Israel must publicize in details the justifications for its various decisions to confront allegations of “systematic discrimination” and “giving preference to certain sectors.”
In recent weeks, Ben-Gurion had still been mostly closed as a measure to limit new coronavirus cases from outside of the country, with only a relatively small number of exceptions.
At the same time, there have been wide allegations that during that period the government gave preference for special entry to persons from the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) sector and other potential voters who would support Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and parties aligned with the Likud.
If this were true, it would have extra significance as it would appear not only to be a form of nepotism, but also could influence the March 23 election in which the battle over who will form the next coalition is considered a tight race.
A few thousand voters being allowed into the country from one side, while denying all requests from voters who might support a coalition led by New Hope Party leader Gideon Sa’ar or Yesh Atid Party leader Yair Lapid, could influence that outcome.
According to the Movement, publicizing the details of the committee’s decisions is “a crucial tool to ensure public accountability.”
Further, the petition said that judicial intervention was necessary “in light of the great harm to public faith in the relevant authorities.”
To avoid further damage, the petition requested an emergency expedited hearing along with an interim conditional order being issued against the government even before the first hearing takes place.
In addition, the NGO noted that it had tried in letters on February 14 and 22 to various government authorities to obtain the sought-after information about the committee’s decisions.
While government officials have mostly denied the accusations, UTJ MK Yaakov Asher essentially admitted to some of the allegations, but reframed them as trying to assist individual constituents in dire situations as opposed to helping those with powerful connections.
The High Court already held an initial hearing on a similar petition by a group of private citizens last week.


