The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

Israel Elections: Poll finds Bennett will decide who is prime minister

Either Benjamin Netanyahu or Yair Lapid can form coalition with Naftali Bennett’s backing.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
FEBRUARY 8, 2021 09:58
NAFTALI BENNETT – his character holds a truly promising advantage: he doesn’t hate. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
NAFTALI BENNETT – his character holds a truly promising advantage: he doesn’t hate.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Yamina leader Naftali Bennett will be the kingmaker after the March 23 election, according to a new Panels Research poll taken for 103 FM, which is part of The Jerusalem Post Group.
Bennett could choose either Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid to form a government, when party representatives will visit President Reuven Rivlin for consultations after the votes are counted and the seats tabulated.
The poll, which was the first taken by Panels pollster Menachem Lazar since lists for the election were set Thursday night, found that Netanyahu’s Likud maintained its commanding lead over all other parties.  
The survey predicted 30 seats for Likud, 18 for Yesh Atid, 14 for New Hope, 11 for Yamina, eight for the Joint List, eight for Shas, seven for United Torah Judaism, seven for Yisrael Beytenu and five for Labor.
Three parties narrowly crossed the 3.25% electoral threshold with four seats: the Religious Zionist Party, Meretz and Blue and White. The New Economy Party and Ra’am (United Arab List) were among the 27 parties running in the election that would not cross the threshold.
The 50 seats predicted for parties that support Netanyahu forming a government – Likud, Shas, United Torah Judaism and the Religious Zionist Party – could be supplemented by Yamina’s 11 to enable Netanyahu to build a coalition.
The 52 seats predicted for parties opposing Netanyahu forming a government – Yesh Atid, New Hope, Yisrael Beytenu, Labor, Meretz and Blue and White – could be supplemented by Yamina’s 11 to enable Lapid to build a coalition.
The Joint List is not included in either calculation, because its leaders have said they would not support either Netanyahu or Lapid forming a government. 


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Likud Naftali Bennett Israel Elections poll
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

End of third lockdown in Israel: Where do we go from here?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Even with 80 seats, the Right will be stuck on 'Yes, Bibi,' 'No, Bibi'

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Lost in space lasers controversy

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Michaeli is the opposite of everything Netanyahu represents - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr and other reasons for glee in Ramallah - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Israeli Jewish Antifa hacks KKK website, doxxes members

A screenshot is seen of the website for the white supremacist organization the Patriotic Brigade Knights of the Klu Klux Klan after it was hacked.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

19-year-old hospitalized in ICU days after receiving second Pfizer vaccine

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
4

COVID-19: Here’s why global travel is unlikely to resume ‘till 2024

THE EMPTY departures hall at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. When will the skies open up and how long will it take until traveling is safe?
5

COVID: Just 0.06% Israelis sick after two shots, no one serious – study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by