Israel Elections: Poll finds Bennett will decide who is prime minister

Yamina leader Naftali Bennett will be the kingmaker after the March 23 election, according to a new Panels Research poll taken for 103 FM, which is part of The Jerusalem Post Group.Bennett could choose either Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid to form a government, when party representatives will visit President Reuven Rivlin for consultations after the votes are counted and the seats tabulated. The poll, which was the first taken by Panels pollster Menachem Lazar since lists for the election were set Thursday night, found that Netanyahu’s Likud maintained its commanding lead over all other parties. The survey predicted 30 seats for Likud, 18 for Yesh Atid, 14 for New Hope, 11 for Yamina, eight for the Joint List, eight for Shas, seven for United Torah Judaism, seven for Yisrael Beytenu and five for Labor.Three parties narrowly crossed the 3.25% electoral threshold with four seats: the Religious Zionist Party, Meretz and Blue and White. The New Economy Party and Ra’am (United Arab List) were among the 27 parties running in the election that would not cross the threshold.The 50 seats predicted for parties that support Netanyahu forming a government – Likud, Shas, United Torah Judaism and the Religious Zionist Party – could be supplemented by Yamina’s 11 to enable Netanyahu to build a coalition.The 52 seats predicted for parties opposing Netanyahu forming a government – Yesh Atid, New Hope, Yisrael Beytenu, Labor, Meretz and Blue and White – could be supplemented by Yamina’s 11 to enable Lapid to build a coalition.
The Joint List is not included in either calculation, because its leaders have said they would not support either Netanyahu or Lapid forming a government.