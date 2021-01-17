The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

Sa'ar hires anti-Trump Republican strategists

Huldai: I want Blue and White, not Gantz

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JANUARY 17, 2021 21:49
Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
Prime ministerial candidate Gideon Sa’ar hired a team of American advisers who worked for Republicans who opposed outgoing US President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman for Sa'ar said on Sunday, confirming a Channel 12 report.
Sa'ar hired Steve Schmidt, Stuart Stevens, Rick Wilson and Reed Galen, who are affiliated with the Lincoln Project, an American political action committee formed in late 2019 by a number of Republicans and former Republicans who aimed to prevent Trump's re-election  and defeat all Republicans in close races running for re-election in the Senate.
Sources in Sa'ar's campaign said the team would be coming to Israel as soon as the coronavirus permits it, but until then, they would work via videoconferencing. 
Sa'ar caused a storm on Sunday when he told a KAN Radio interviewer that he cannot endorse gay marriage because the issue is “heavy” and he did not want to make a promise he did not know he could keep.
After he was criticized by Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid, Israelis Party leader Ron Huldai and Tnufa party head Ofer Shelah, Sa’ar’s New Hope Party released a statement saying that Sa’ar had helped advance the rights of the LGBT community in every post he has held in politics. For instance, as interior minister, he helped gay couples make aliya and required schools to educate pupils about the dangers of homophobia.
“There are those who scatter promises that they have no chance of keeping and there are those who make changes to help the gay community,” the party said.
KAN TV reported on Sunday night that New Hope will require its campaign team to take lie detector tests for fear of leaks and moles. 
“We take polygraph tests of all workers we bring in to the campaign team,” a New Hope spokeswoman said. “This is standard work of those responsible for information security.”
Huldai said on Sunday that he would consider merging his Israelis Party with Blue and White but only if it came without its leader, Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz.
Speaking in an interview on Channel 12, Huldai said Gantz was a political liability, not an asset. If such a merger took place, the Israelis Party would take Blue and White’s NIS 20 million in party funding.
Huldai made the statement despite a Panels Research poll published in The Jerusalem Post on Friday that found that Blue and White will cross the 3.25% electoral threshold and make the next Knesset and Huldai’s Israelis Party is below the threshold.


Tags Yair Lapid yesh atid gideon sa'ar ron huldai New Hope Party
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Iranian intents: Tehran appears to be dodging terms of deal

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel, Iran fight for influence over Biden administration

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Social media’s ultimate cancel culture

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

COVID-19 vaccine: Netanyahu takes credit where it's not due - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Will Israel lose its freedom to operate against Iran? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

New York State Bar investigates Giuliani for role in Capitol riots

Rudy Giuliani delivers remarks before Donald Trump rallies with supporters in Council Bluffs, Iowa, U.S., September 28, 2016.
3

Coronavirus: 67-year-old jabbed with five doses instead of one

Vials of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and syringes are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, during a third national COVID lockdown, at a Maccabi Health Fund branch in Ashdod, Israel December 29, 2020
4

Astronomers watch for first time as galaxy 'far, far away' dies

The spiral galaxy NGC 4845, located over 65 million light-years away in the constellation of Virgo in NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image
5

13 Israelis suffer facial paralysis after coronavirus vaccine - report

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by