Negotiating teams of Likud and Yamina met for some three hours on Tuesday. Multiple sources familiar with the content of the talks said the Likud offered the Defense portfolio for Yamina leader Naftali Bennett and the Foreign Affairs portfolio for MK Ayelet Shaked

Shaked speaks English well and regularly dealt with international relations when she was justice minister and a member of Netanyahu’s security cabinet.

A source close to Shaked responded that “Ayelet would do any post well” and “we still are not talking about portfolios.”

Yamina responded that the reports about the posts offered to the party were “incorrect.”

Netanyahu, who has a mandate to form a government until May 4, hopes to finalize coalition agreements with Yamina, Shas and United Torah Judaism next week. He will then focus on pressuring Religious Zionist Party leader Bezalel Smotrich to join the government as education minister instead of enabling a government in which the Education portfolio could end up going to Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz.

If Netanyahu fails to form a government by May 4, President Reuven Rivlin will likely give the mandate to Bennett to build a 62- MK coalition with Yesh Atid, Blue and White, New Hope, Labor, Yisrael Beytenu, Meretz and Ra’am (United Arab List).

It is possible that if Netanyahu fails to form a government, United Torah Judaism, or at least the four MKs of Degel Hatorah, would join a Bennett-led coalition, which would then not require the support of Ra’am.

UTJ MK Yakov Asher told the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) radio station Kol Chai on Thursday that before the end of Netanyahu’s mandate, his party would “have to reevaluate the situation.”

Smotrich sent a letter to Netanyahu and New Hope chairman Gideon Sa’ar on Wednesday, urging them to compromise on a new government together that would not rely on Ra’am.

“I promise in advance to support any arrangement that you reach,” said Smotrich in the letter. “It is in your hands. Save the state of Israel. Do not miss this moment.”

