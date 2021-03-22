The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Smotrich gets backing from Sephardi haredi rabbis

Support from ultra-Orthodox voters disappointed in UTJ and Shas could bring important electoral gains for the ultra-nationalist Religious Zionist Party.

By JEREMY SHARON  
MARCH 22, 2021 18:34
MK BEZALEL SMOTRICH speaks during a Knesset plenary session on August 24. (photo credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)
MK BEZALEL SMOTRICH speaks during a Knesset plenary session on August 24.
(photo credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)
The Religious Zionist Party secured the endorsement of its second Sephardi ultra-Orthodox rabbi on Monday when Rabbi Yitzhak Barda, a prominent leader of the Tunisian haredi (ultra-Orthodox) community, gave its endorsement to the ultra-nationalist party
Barda, the head of the Yitzhak Yeranen ultra-Orthodox educational institutions in Ashkelon, said on Monday that it was “a mitzvah to vote for the Religious Zionist Party of [MK Betzalel] Smotrich,” and that it was a “mitzvah to tell everyone to vote for the Religious Zionist Party so that there will be the best government for the Jewish people.”
Barda’s endorsement comes following that of Rabbi Meir Mazuz, the most prominent ultra-Orthodox leader from the Tunisian community and Barda’s brother-in-law, who gave qualified backing to Smotrich’s party on Saturday night.
Mazuz, the dean of the Kisse Rahamim Yeshiva in Bnei Brak, said that ultra-Orthodox voters who do not want to vote for the ultra-Orthodox parties – United Torah Judaism and Shas – should vote for the Religious Zionist Party instead in order to guarantee a right-wing government.
Mazuz mentioned favorably the ultra-conservative religious-Zionist leader Rabbi Zvi Tau who is the spiritual patron of the Noam anti-LGBT party which united with the far-right, Kahanist Otzma Yehudit before the joint party itself united with Smotrich’s National Union to form the Religious Zionist Party.
Mazuz also described Otzma leader Itamar Ben Gvir as “a good man.”
Mazuz was the spiritual patron of former Shas chairman Eli Yishai who lost a leadership battle to current Shas leader Arye Deri in 2013.
Yishai then established the Yachad Party backed by Mazuz which united with Otzma Yehudit to contest the 2015 elections but the party narrowly failed to cross the electoral threshold.
Mazuz and Yishai backed UTJ in the 2019 elections after Yachad, running alone, failed to get any traction whatsoever in the polls.
Smotrich has been targeting elements of the ultra-Orthodox community who are either disappointed by UTJ and Shas due to their response to the COVID-19 crisis, attracted to Religious Zionist Party’s far-right agenda, or both.
This includes members of the Chabad movement who are renowned for their nationalistic stance in light of the hard-line positions of its last leader, the late Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, regarding retaining all of the ancient Land of Israel.
So-called “modern haredim,” members of the ultra-Orthodox community who serve in the IDF, have integrated into the workforce, and see themselves as haredi but less bound to the ultra-Orthodox political movements, are also attracted to Smotrich’s party, as are small elements from other sub-sectors of the broader ultra-Orthodox community.
UTJ chairman Moshe Gafni reacted on Monday to Smotrich’s efforts to peel away ultra-Orthodox voters from his party, saying “I recommend that MK Smotrich not insult the intelligence of the haredi community,” with his appeals for its votes.
“He will not get votes from our community, I told Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu this as well, he should look for votes in the Likud and not with us,” said Gafni.
UTJ has been rocked by pronounced disappointment with its party from within the ultra-Orthodox community, and has conducted a concerted campaign to dissuade wavering voters from going with the Religious Zionist Party, including having its senior rabbinic leadership warn of the spiritual perils of such a step.


