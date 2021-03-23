What are Israel's prime minister candidates doing on the eve of election?

Gideon Sa'ar at the Western Wall (Credit: Marc Israel Sellem)

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}



חיפה אתם מדהימים!! תנו לשפיות לנצח אנחנו במאבק על המנדט ה 61. זה אפשרי. רק יש עתיד גדולה יכולה להחליף את השלטון. pic.twitter.com/aYuSUCqF2c March 22, 2021





כולם שמים ב בקלפי! ממשיכים מקריית עקרון>> בסופר של איתן יוחננוף ברחובות.כולם שמים ב בקלפי!ממשיכים מקריית עקרון>> pic.twitter.com/GSxy4CGTDT March 22, 2021

What did Israel's candidates for prime minister do on Monday night, the eve of the country's fourth elections in less than two years?Let's take a look:For New Hope leader Gideon Sa'ar, it was a trip to the Holy Western Wall in Jerusalem on Monday afternoon.Several hours after Sa'ar, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also paid a visit to the Wall, along with his wife Sara.Yair Lapid, leader of the Yesh Atid Party, which is projected to be the second largest after Netayahu's Likud, chose to visit supporters at a mall in Haifa.Blue & White leader Benny Gantz, who is not projected to win more than a few mandates but could end up replacing Netanyahu in the case of a fifth election due to their previous agreement, chose to spend a night out at a raucous bar.Yamina's leader, Naftali Bennett, chose a more quiet visit to a grocery store.What about the others? This is a story in the making.