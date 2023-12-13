Israel-Hamas War Day 68: IDF fights in Gaza, West Bank and Lebanon

EVEN NATIONAL Missions Minister Orit Struck knows that closing one junction is not what will stop a future attacker, says the writer.

Far-right National Missions Minister Orit Struck attacked IDF reserves officers for their "fat pockets [stuffed with money]" in an interview with N12 on Tuesday.

Struck made the comment while being asked about the hundreds of millions of shekels being added to her ministry in the amended 2023 budget for uses like "family purity" counseling and "Jewish identity".

"If the fat was trimmed elsewhere, like for example, the money that goes to the IDF chief of staff, which isn't written in any law, and rewards the fat pockets of reserve officers, it would cut so much more than my tiny budget for Jewish identity," she said.

She later took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify.

"In an interview with N12, I said that 'fat would be trimmed from the 2024 budget'," she said. "I gave the chief of staff's funds as an example - illegal additions to the pensions of retired officers who have long since stopped fighting and still get tens of thousands of shekels. That was what I meant. Not to cut the salaries of officers serving in reserves. I clarified, move on."

Israeli opposition leader calls for far-right minister's firing

Opposition leader Yair Lapid called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to fire Struck immediately.

"This is an outrageous and despicable comment of contempt against IDF soldiers and officers who fight and risk their lives from someone who never served in the army," he said. "She's a shameless extortionist who sits in studios and slanders our heroic soldiers. Anyone who damages national security during a war cannot continue to serve in the government."