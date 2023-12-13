Iran-backed Houthis increase their shipping threats

The Iranian-backed Houthis have increased their threats to shipping in the Red Sea. This now has become a daily type of threat, whereas in the first two months of the war the threats occurred with less regularity.

What this means is that in the last two weeks since the pause in fighting ended in Gaza on December 1, there has been an unprecedented escalation by the Houthis.

The group openly says it is attempting to blockade Israel. It is not clear if it can carry out that threat completely, but its constant harassment of shipping illustrates that it wants to show that it is trying.

Recent Houthi attacks

On Wednesday, the Houthi movement launched missiles at a cargo ship that was carrying fuel, a potentially devastating incident.

In addition, “a Houthi drone was shot down by a US warship,” the National in the UAE reported. “The Ardmore Encounter suffered no damage during the attempted attack and was reportedly carrying its cargo to Rotterdam from the Indian port of Mangalore,” the report noted. A view of ballistic missiles during a military parade held by the Houthis to mark the anniversary of their takeover in Sanaa, Yemen September 21, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)

It also notes that 10% of global oil is transported via the Bab el-Mandeb Straits, where the Houthis are actively targeting ships. “On Wednesday morning, gunmen in a speedboat approached two vessels in the strait, the British maritime security Agency Ambrey said,” the National noted.

In addition, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations group posted about several incidents at sea near Yemen. One involved small boats harassing a ship 50 nautical miles from Hodeidah. Armed security on the ship fired warning shots. Advertisement

Small boats also harassed a ship 90 nautical miles off of Al-Duqm in Oman. This is about 500 miles from Yemen, meaning the boats had gone a long way if they came from there.

Attacks in the past two weeks

It is worth looking back over the last two weeks at all the incidents involving Houthi attacks. On December 3, there were four attacks against three commercial ships. The USS Carney responded to distress calls from the ships.

The ships included the Bahamas-flagged Unity Explorer. A missile targeted the bulk cargo ship. A drone also targeted the Carney itself. Another ship called the Number 9 was also struck by a missile. The Sophie II, a third ship, was also struck by a missile.

“These attacks represent a direct threat to international commerce and maritime security” US Central Command said. "They have jeopardized the lives of international crews representing multiple countries around the world. We also have every reason to believe that these attacks, while launched by the Houthis in Yemen, are fully enabled by Iran. The United States will consider all appropriate responses in full coordination with its international allies and partners."

Days later on December 6, the Houthis fired a missile at Eilat. In addition, there were reports of a drone harassing a ship near Hodeidah. The USS Mason then shot down a drone as well.

On December 9 the Houthis released a statement threatening all ships bound for Israel. The next day the French warship Languedoc downed two Houthi drones. On December 11 a ship called the Strinda was attacked by an anti-ship missile launched by the Houthis. The Mason responded to the mayday call from the ship.

The frequency of these attacks now indicates a clear and present danger to shipping. Shipping costs, insurance, and other issues are being affected.

So far, the Houthis feel they have impunity to continue the attacks.