Israel-Hamas War: Top IRGC commander killed in Syria, Bibi visits Gaza
Israel expects response to killing of senior Iranian commander • IDF finds traces of Hamas hostages in Gaza's Indonesian Hospital
IDF announces death of two soldiers who fell in Gaza combat
The IDF has announced the death of two soldiers who fell in battle in the Gaza Strip, Sgt. Elisha Yehonatan Lober, 24, of Beit El, and Major Gen. (res) Joseph Yosef Gitarts, 25, of Tel Aviv.
Lober is survived by his parents, his eight siblings, his child, and his wife, who is pregnant.
"We will continue to struggle and to fight so that the goals of this war will be fully achieved. Yehonatan's death will not be in vain and only an overwhelming, total, and clear victory will calm us," said Shay Elon, head of the Beit El regional council. "The best of our children give their lives for the nation and the country and we must be worthy of them and their sacrifice."
Go to the full article >>
IDF finds traces of Hamas hostages in Gaza's Indonesian Hospital
According to the IDF, a yellow Toyota Corolla found in the internal hospital areas belonged to Samar Talalka, who was kidnapped by Hamas during the October 7 massacre.
The IDF announced Monday night that it found traces of two hostages on the grounds of the Indonesian Hospital near Jabalya in northern Gaza.
According to the IDF, a yellow Toyota Corolla found in an internal hospital area belonged to Samer Talalka, who was kidnapped by Hamas during the October 7 massacre. Talalka was one of three hostages mistakenly shot by IDF troops on December 15.
Additionally, blood traced to an unspecified hostage was found inside that vehicle along with pieces of a rocket-propelled grenade.
An Israeli vehicle taken on October 7 found in Gaza's Indonesian Hospital (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The IDF announced as well on Monday that two more soldiers fell in battles in Gaza: Sgt. Rani Tamir, 20, and St.-Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Nitai Meisels, 30. Tamir, from Ganei Am, served in the 50th Battalion of the Nahal Brigade and was killed in a battle in northern Gaza. Meisels, from Rehovot, was a soldier in the Armored Corps and was killed in a battle in northern Gaza as well.
The IDF did not provide information about what intelligence it might have regarding Hamas’s handling of the second hostage, but said that these findings, along with another vehicle found on the hospital grounds that was used in the October 7 attacks, tied the hospital directly to Hamas and the massacre.
Previously, the IDF had disclosed videos showing two different hostages being taken into Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.
The military said that the Indonesian Hospital had been used by Hamas as a meeting and organization place for its terror and military activities. It added that armed Hamas forces had been observed there during the current war.
Tunnels in hospital vicinity
Like with Shifa, the IDF found tunnels in the close vicinity of the hospital, which allowed Hamas forces to come to and leave the hospital grounds without being tracked.
Further, the IDF added that the hospital’s dealings with Hamas limited its ability to handle more patients.
Unlike Shifa and Rantisi, where the IDF found large volumes of diverse weapons, the army did not state that there were weapons present or display any.
It was unclear when the IDF believed that Hamas forces fled the area, including cleaning out any weapons stores that might have been there.
Forces also found dozens of explosive devices hidden inside UNRWA bags during a raid of northern Gaza schools, where the IDF received intelligence of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorists hiding.
Forces from the IDF’s Nahal Brigade raided the Al Rafaa and Zavaha schools in the areas of Daraj and Tuffah, where they also found a host of Kalashnikov rifles and 15 explosive belts ready for use.
During an exchange of fire with terrorists in the area, a cell fired an anti-tank missile at Israeli troops, the IDF said, before being eliminated with a precision strike missile.
The military released footage of the terror cell firing the missile before being gunned down by an IDF tank.
The IDF said that many terrorists affiliated with both Hamas and PIJ were located hiding inside the Gazan schools and later detained.
Some of them took part in the October 7 massacre of southern Israeli towns, the military added. They were taken into Israeli territory to be interrogated.
The combat team of the 4th Brigade has operated in recent weeks to clear areas of Khan Yunis and establish an operational hold on key junctions within the area. The soldiers have carried out precision raids, eliminating dozens of terrorists and destroying about 100 targets.
The forces also destroyed dozens of Hamas tunnels.
Amid the fighting, the soldiers, along with those from the Yahalom Unit, uncovered the lathe used to produce weapons and a concrete factory used to build tunnels, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said on Monday. After raiding the site, engineering forces destroyed the compound.
A stockpile of weapons found by the soldiers was also destroyed.
Separately, an IDF commander in Golani’s 51st Brigade was dismissed from his role after endangering Israeli forces fighting in Gaza City’s Shejaia neighborhood, N12 reported on Monday evening.
According to the report, the company commander was dismissed and replaced by another commander after ordering soldiers to enter homes in the area despite fears over the houses being booby-trapped, in an incident that occurred some three weeks ago.
There were no casualties in the incident, as per N12.
In addition, rocket attacks from Gaza on Israel remained in single-digit numbers on Monday, having also been in low numbers the day before.
There have been a few days of heavier rocket fire, but for the most part, the rocket fire from Gaza has dropped steeply since the IDF invaded southern Gaza nearly four weeks ago.Go to the full article >>
Israel expects response to killing of senior Iranian commander - report
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Israeli fighter jets are flying openly over Lebanon as Hezbollah is being hit "very hard" by the IDF.
Israel is expecting a response on the northern front to the killing of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Sayyed Reza Mousavi in Syria, Israeli media reported on Monday evening, citing defense establishment officials.
Earlier on Monday, it was reported that Mouasvi, a senior IRGC commander responsible for the military cooperation between Iran and its proxies in the region, was killed in an airstrike in the Damascus countryside.
According to Israeli security assessments, Iran had ramped up its transfer of weaponry to Shi'ite militias operating in Syria since the IDF launched its war on Hamas in Gaza.
Gallant: Israeli fighter jets flying openly over Lebanon
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who visited the IDF's Northern Command on Monday, said that Hezbollah was being pushed very far away from the border with Israel and that the IDF "will strengthen all of these efforts."
Gallant described how the IDF has killed over 150 terrorists in Lebanon, although Hezbollah only acknowledged around 125 of them as being directly connected to it, and not some other dozens connected to Palestinian terror groups.
The defense minister said that the IDF has also struck a significant amount of Hezbollah’s infrastructure near the border, forcing it backward as an operational matter, lest it otherwise be disconnected from weapons and supply lines.
In addition, he said that IDF aerial power has greater operational freedom within Lebanon than ever before.
He promised northern residents that the IDF would restore security either by a diplomatic deal or by a larger military operation, but still refrained from giving a timeline for deciding on the fateful issue.
Earlier Monday, Hezbollah fired rockets on Israel’s northern front, with the IDF responding with tank fire.
Over Sunday, the IDF engaged in heavier than usual attacks on Hezbollah and both sides have escalated attacks on each other in recent weeks, with Israel causing more damage to Hezbollah, given that around 80,000 northern residents evacuated the area months ago.Go to the full article >>
Iran warns Israel will pay after top IRGC commander killed in Syria airstrike
Iranian state-owned media confirmed the death of IRGC commander Seyed Razi Mousavi, identified as "a senior advisor" in Syria.
Iran vowed that Israel would "pay" for the killing of Sayyed Reza Mousavi, a senior commander in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), in an alleged Israeli airstrike in the vicinity of the Syrian capital of Damascus on Monday.
"Undoubtedly, the usurper and savage Zionist regime will pay for this crime," Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said in a statement read on state TV. "This action is another sign of frustration, helplessness, and inability of the occupying Zionist regime."
Local media outlets reported that explosions were heard in the area of Set Zaynab in the Damascus countryside.
Footage shared on social media showed a cloud of smoke near the Damascus International Airport, a site targeted frequently due to its use by Iranian proxies in the region.
#عاجل | قصـ ـف "إسرائيلي" استهدف منطقة الأهداف في محيط #دمشق على طريق مطار دمشق في #سوريا pic.twitter.com/DZ3ve1Qonx— قناة القدس (@livequds) December 25, 2023
The Iranian Foreign Ministry released a statement on Monday evening, warning that Tehran "reserves the right to respond at the appropriate time and place to the assassination" of Mousavi.
Tehran added that the suspected assassination "is a sinful and cowardly act and a sign of the terrorist nature of the Zionist regime." Hezbollah released a statement on Monday night mourning the death of the IRGC official, whom the Lebanese terrorist organization called "one of the best brothers who worked to support the Islamic resistance in Lebanon for decades."
Top Iranian commander killed identified as Sayyed Razi Mousavi
Iranian state-owned media confirmed the death of IRGC commander Sayyed Razi Mousavi, identified as "a senior advisor" in Syria.
According to unconfirmed reports from Iranian opposition media, Mousavi was responsible for coordinating the of financing and transfer of logistics from Tehran to Iranian proxies in Syria.
🚨🚨🚨 The Israeli Air Force eliminated an Iranian commander who was identified as Seyed Razi Mousavi, Iranian state media confirmed.— Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) December 25, 2023
Mousavi was considered one of the closest IRGC commanders to Qassem Soleimani and the commander of Iranian forces in Syria. pic.twitter.com/0UhyqZuGIC
Mousavi was considered to have been close to Qassem Soleimani, the former head of the Quds Force who was killed by a US drone in January 2020, according to Iranian media. Israeli media referenced Mousavi as the highest-profile targeted killing since Solemani.
No other casualties were reported in the alleged airstrike.
This is a developing story.Go to the full article >>
Red Cross refused to give medicine to Gaza hostages, Netanyahu tells families
"We are sparing no effort, both seen and hidden, to bring all of the hostages home," Netanyahu told hostages' families at the Knesset plenum.
An International Committee of the Red Cross representative refused to bring a box of life-saving medicine to Israelis taken hostage in Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed in a Monday address to the Knesset plenum.
"I met with the Red Cross; I handed them a box of medicine for some of the hostages shown here. Some of them really need it...I told a representative to take this box to Rafah; she said no. It was a difficult conversation," he told a special Knesset session attended by families of hostages, who were heard shouting "Now!" at the prime minister as he explained the return of all hostages would take time.
"We are sparing no effort, both seen and hidden, to bring all of the hostages home," Netanyahu said.
Netanyahu: IDF fighters in Gaza told me to keep going
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Gaza Strip on Monday, he told fellow Likud members in a faction meeting at the Knesset.
"I just returned from Gaza; I met a division of reservists on the field," he told his faction. "All of them asked me for one thing only: We must not stop; we must keep going until the end," he said, in reference to the IDF's war on Hamas in Gaza.
"The papers and television studios said we are stopping; They also said we would stop after the first hostage deal - and we kept going," Netanyahu continued. "We do not stop; we keep fighting, and we will be deepening the fighting over the coming days; this will be a long battle, and it is not close to being over."Go to the full article >>
Netanyahu asks China to help free Hamas hostage Noa Argamani
The prime minister described how he had recently requested the intervention of Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked China to help secure the release of hostage Noa Argamani, whose mother, Liora, is from China and is dying of cancer.
Netanyahu described how he had recently requested the intervention of Chinese President Xi Jinping through the country’s Ambassador Cai Run during a speech he delivered to the Knesset on Monday describing his efforts to free the hostages.
Netanyahu told Cai to send a message directly to Xi.
“There is a daughter of a Chinese mother and I am personally asking for your interference in the matter of Noa Argamani."
Netanyahu explained to Cai that there is also the issue here of her mother who just wants to see her daughter one last time before she dies.
The ambassador “assured me,” Netanyahu said, that the message had been delivered.
Argamani's story strikes cord
Argamani is one of some 250 hostages kidnapped during Hamas’ infiltration of southern Israel on October 7, an attack during which 1,200 people were killed.
Some 110 of those hostages have been released through a limited deal. It’s presumed that some 129 captives are still in Gaza, while the bodies of some 11 captives have also been retrieved.
Netanyahu has been under pressure to find a way to secure the release of the remaining hostages.
The story of Argamani, 26, who is a student at Ben Gurion University, has struck a particular emotional cord because she was among those filmed on October 7, as she was taken into Gaza on a motorcycle, begging her captors not to kill her.
She had been at the Nova music festival together with her boyfriend Avinatan Or. She was also featured in a second video published soon after she was taken captive, in which she was seen drinking water.
NBC reported this month that it was possible that an armed group, which is not Hamas, had seized her and was holding her.
In the Knesset Netanyahu spoke of his appeal to China, as he attempted to draw a picture of a premier who had left no stone unturned when it came to securing the release of the captives.
Relatives of the hostages sat in front of him in the plenum’s gallery as he spoke, holding up signs and shouting, “Now, now.”
Netanyahu said that he had spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin, asking that he work to help free all the hostages. Russia has tight ties with Iran, a country that helps fund Hamas. Moscow has worked in the past to help Israel with hostage situations.
During that call, Netanyahu recalled, Putin said, he would try to act on the issue.
*The next day Russia's deputy foreign minister called for the immediate and unconditional release of all the captives,* Netanyahu said.
He described conversations he also had with US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as he sought a way to free the hostages, some of whom are dual citizens with passports from those countries..
*I recount this for you to illustrate one thing - we, my friends and I, spare no effort, both from actions that are known and those that are not known, to bring all our captives home,* Netanyahu said.
His wife Sara, Netanyahu explained, sent a letter to Pope Francis on Sunday asking him to intervene on behalf of the hostages.
Netanyahu described how he had spoken with International Committee of the Red Cross President Mirjana Spoljaric when she was in Israel earlier this month. He recalled that he had presented her with medication needed by the hostages and asked that she deliver it or at the very least hand it to Hamas at the Rafah Crossing.
She did not agree to take the box, Netanyahu said, adding that he had a very difficult conversation with her.
*We will continue to invest all efforts to bring them home.” Netanyahu stressed.Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities