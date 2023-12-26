Doctors plan protest against Israel inside US Holocaust Museum

On Thursday, December 28, the newly formed organization Doctors Against Genocide (DAG) plans to demonstrate at the US Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, DC, to protest Israel’s war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, calling it a “genocide.”

The group called on anti-Israel activists to obtain free entry tickets to the museum so they could protest inside and disrupt the museum’s activity. At 3 p.m., the protesters are scheduled to move the protest to the White House.

DAG describes itself as “a coalition of healthcare professionals who want to unite their voices in uproar against the genocide in Gaza.” The group was formed in November 2023 and focuses solely on the Hamas-Israel War, in spite of its name saying it is generally against genocide.

Affiliations of DAG

According to its website, DAG is a program of “Jetpac,” a 501(c)(3) nonprofit seeking “to build a strong American Muslim political infrastructure and increase [its] community’s influence and engagement.”

According to the Washington DC-based newspaper Roll Call, one of the founding members of DAG is Nidal Jboor, a physician from Michigan. Activists engage in civil disobedience in Hart Senate Office Building, part of the U.S. Capitol complex, to call for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and redirection of military aid for Israel, in Washington, U.S. December 11, 2023. (credit: ALLISON BAILEY/REUTERS)

DAG’s website features a toolkit advising activists how to meet and lobby their congressmen to push for a ceasefire in Gaza. This toolkit provides talking points, as well as a WhatsApp group to connect with other Healthcare workers supporting this organization. It also provides a hyperlink to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs data page through the phrase “Share facts on what’s happening in Gaza.”

On December 7, DAG held a press conference outside the US Capitol with House Representatives Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Cori Bush (D-MO), and Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and speakers from DAG calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Advertisement

DAG has co-organized protests in December with anti-Israel organizations Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), IfNotNow (INN), and CODEPINK.