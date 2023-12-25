Sinwar to Hamas leadership: I will not submit to Israel's terms

Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, has communicated to the organization's international leaders his refusal to accept Israel's terms for ending the war, according to a report by Al Jazeera on Monday. The refusal comes amidst discussions about an Egypt-mediated ceasefire proposal, which involves releasing some hostages, establishing an expert-led government in the Strip, and an Israeli withdrawal. Notably, Al Jazeera later removed this news article from their website after a few hours.

The report from the Qatari network, known for its connections with Hamas, indicates that Sinwar has sent messages asserting the readiness of Hamas' military wing to prolong the conflict with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). This statement comes nearly three months into the war. Sinwar also mentioned figures regarding IDF losses in personnel and equipment, but these claims are reportedly exaggerated and inconsistent with the IDF's published data.

Sinwar, a primary target in this war, has been out of public sight and unheard of since the offensive began on October 7. It is speculated that he might be hiding in Khan Yunis, located in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.

In a public stance, the government rejects Hamas' conditions for a ceasefire and retreat from the Gaza Strip. These conditions are linked to the release of approximately 130 hostages currently held by terrorist groups in Gaza.