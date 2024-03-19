Airstrikes reported in Syria, US destroys Houthi weaponry
Israeli airstrikes target Damascus countryside, Syria says
Israel early on Tuesday launched missiles at several military targets outside the Syrian capital Damascus resulting in some "material damage," Syria's defense ministry said.
Syrian air defenses intercepted Israeli "missiles and shot down some of them," the ministry added in a statement.
Iran has been a major backer of President Bashar al-Assad during Syria's nearly 12-year-old conflict. Its support for Damascus and the Lebanese group Hezbollah has drawn regular Israeli air strikes meant to curb Tehran's extraterritorial military power.
Those strikes have ramped up in line with flaring regional tensions since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, with more than half a dozen Iranian Revolutionary Guards officers killed in suspected Israeli strikes on Syria since December.
As a result, the Guards have scaled back deployment of their senior officers in Syria and have planned to rely more on allied Shi'ite militia to preserve their sway there, Reuters reported in February.Go to the full article >>
US military says it destroys Houthi missiles and drones
The US military said on Monday it destroyed seven anti-ship missiles, three drones and three weapons storage containers in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.
"It was determined these weapons presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and US Navy ships in the region," the US military's Central Command said in a statement on the social media site X.Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 134 hostages remain in Gaza, 34 of which killed in captivity, IDF says