Canada to stop arms sale to Israel, FM Joly says

Canada plans to halt arms sales to Israel, its Foreign Minister Melanie Joly told The Toronto Start after the Canadian Parliament passed a non-binding motion that called on the government to do so.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz warned that in doing so, Canada would be undermining Israel’s right to self-defense.

"It is unfortunate that the Canadian government is taking a step that undermines Israel's right to self-defense against the Hamas murderers who have committed terrible crimes against humanity and against innocent Israeli citizens, including the elderly, women and children,” he said.

“History will judge the Canadian government's current move harshly,” Katz stated. Israel will continue to fight until Hamas is destroyed and all abductees are returned home." Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes remarks during a pro-Israel rally at the Soloway Jewish Community Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada October 9, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE)

Canada paused non-lethal military exports to Israel in January

Last week, Canada said it had paused non-lethal military exports to Israel since January. Trudeau, while asserting Israel's right to defend itself, has taken an increasingly critical stance over the Israeli military campaign in Hamas-run Gaza after the militant group attacked Israel on Oct. 7.

Canada's parliament passed a non-binding motion late Monday that called for a halt to Israeli arms sales and urged the international community to work toward a two-state solution to resolve the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, in line with government policy.

Reuters contributed to this report