US humanitarian pier's status unclear as tensions rise in Israel's north
Netanyahu says United States promised to lift hold on ammunitions • Qatar close to imposing sanctions on Hamas • Lebanese man suspected of spying for Israel after he filmed the moment of IDF attack
Netanyahu: US promised to lift hold on ammunition, weapons
The Defense Ministry said that Netanyahu's speech attacking the US regarding disputes over the pace of weapons transfers took the entire defense establishment by surprise.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Office said on Tuesday that the US is expected to lift its hold on the shipment of ammunition and weapons designated for the IDF
He made these statements one day after the Israeli leader accused the Biden administration of preventing the delivery of those arms.
US humanitarian pier may be rebuilt this week, unclear if WFP seems safe to restart distribution
On multiple days last week, food collected in the marshalling area on the shore without any aid organizations available for distribution.
The UN said that it's uncertain if the World Food Programme will greenlight the resumption of its operations to deliver food to Gaza through the US humanitarian pier off the enclave's coast.
However, two US officials later told Reuters that the floating pier is expected to resume operations on Thursday.
US military says it strikes targets in Houthi-controlled area of Yemen
The US military said on Wednesday it had destroyed one ground control station and one command and control node in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen.
Religious Services Minister: Northern burial services preparing for a 'major scenario'
Religious Services Minister Michael Malkieli also rejected the idea that Shas would topple a right-wing government it had done everything to create.
Religious Services Minister Michael Malkieli was interviewed on Wednesday evening by the Channel 14 program 'The Patriots,' where he told them they are preparing for "major scenarios" in the North.
"The Religious Services Ministry entrusted with burials is preparing itself for major scenarios in the North. We are having meetings for big things in the North," Malkieli told Channel 14.
IDF operating throughout Gaza Strip, West Bank - reports
On Wednesday night, Israeli media reported that violent clashes had broken out in multiple villages in the West Bank, and Palestinian media reported that the IDF was operating in Rafah and Nuseirat in the Gaza Strip.
US to Israel: Qatar close to imposing sanctions on Hamas to restart negotiations - report
The United States reportedly told Israel that Qatar was close to imposing sanctions on Hamas in order to restart negotiations, according to KAN.
Lebanese man suspected of spying for Israel after he filmed the moment of an IDF attack
Social media users in Lebanon were outraged by a video that showed the moment the IDF struck a house. He then turned himself in to intelligence services to prove that he was not a spy for Israel.
A Lebanese civilian got into trouble on Wednesday due to a recording of an IDF attack in Lebanon and was forced to turn himself into the intelligence services, according to Lebanese media.
The reason for this individual to turn himself in was because he had filmed the target of the Israeli strike before it was attacked, and so, therefore, the moment of the bombing had been recorded.
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
120 hostages remain in Gaza
43 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says