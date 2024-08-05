Iran dismisses US, Arab attempts to limit potential Israel attack, US presses on hostage deal
Hezbollah confirms two terrorists killed in IAF strike in southern Lebanon • Bloomberg report says Iranian attack on Israel 'expected imminently
Attack on Israel 'expected imminently' - report
An attack on Israel from multiple fronts is "expected imminently," according to a Bloomberg report, citing Israeli officials on Sunday.
This is a developing story.Go to the full article >>
Hezbollah confirms elimination of two terrorists in IAF strike in southern Lebanon
Two Hezbollah terrorists were eliminated on Sunday during Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon, Israeli media reported on Monday overnight, citing the terror organization.
Hezbollah confirmed the elimination of Ali Mustafa Amr and Mohammad Farahat, in the village Hula in southern Lebanon.Go to the full article >>
'Hostage deal needs to get done,' US says amid reports of Netanyahu-Biden tension
US pushes for a swift Gaza ceasefire amid growing tensions between Netanyahu and Biden over the hostage deal.
The United States stressed the importance of quickly resolving the Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal amid reports of tensions between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden on the issue.
“We’ve been quite clear how urgent the situation is in Gaza and how strongly we feel… that this deal needs to get done,” US National Security Deputy Adviser Jonathan Finer said on Sunday.
“The President has said this publicly he has conveyed this privately to all parties, including the Prime Minister when he was in Washington a couple of weeks ago,” Finer told CBS’s Face the Nation on Sunday.Go to the full article >>
'Preparing for attempts of terrorist infiltration': Standby squads on high alert - analysis
Emergency standby squads nationwide, especially in the north, are at high alert amid rising tensions with Iran and Hezbollah.
At the peak of waiting for Iran, Hezbollah, and terrorist organizations' responses to the recent assassinations, emergency standby squads across the country, especially in the north, are at their highest alert.
“Our eyes are on the ground, not on the sky,” security officials in northern communities say, “We are preparing for attempts of terrorist infiltration and unexpected scenarios.”
Emergency standby squads are increasing their levels of preparedness for various scenarios, especially for scenarios involving attempts at terrorist infiltration alongside missile attacks, drones, and other threats.Go to the full article >>
Iran dismisses US, Arab attempts to limit potential attack on Israel - report
The US has requested that European and other partner governments urge Iran to refrain from escalating tensions.
Iran has dismissed American and Arab attempts to moderate its reaction to the killing of Hamas’s top political leader in Tehran, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
These reports come amid Iran's investigation into the security lapses that allowed the attack on Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh to occur, as earlier reported by The Telegraph.
The US has requested that European and other partner governments urge Iran to refrain from escalating tensions, warning that any significant strike would elicit a response, The Journal noted.Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 115 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says