Iran dismisses US, Arab attempts to limit potential Israel attack, US presses on hostage deal

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu meets with US President Joe Biden in Tel Aviv, in October (photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

The United States stressed the importance of quickly resolving the Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal amid reports of tensions between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden on the issue.

“We’ve been quite clear how urgent the situation is in Gaza and how strongly we feel… that this deal needs to get done,” US National Security Deputy Adviser Jonathan Finer said on Sunday.

“The President has said this publicly he has conveyed this privately to all parties, including the Prime Minister when he was in Washington a couple of weeks ago,” Finer told CBS’s Face the Nation on Sunday.