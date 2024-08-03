Yehezkeli: 'Haniyeh was the one who commanded and rejoiced over the events of October 7'

I24NEWS Journalist Zvi Yehezkeli was interviewed this Wednesday by Erel Segal on 103FM radio to address the assassinations of Hezbollah senior commander Fuad Shukr and Hamas's chief political leader Ismail Haniyeh.Yehezkeli began, "The assassinations in Beirut are at the highest level. Nasrallah dispersed several 'number twos' to maintain complete control there, so this is a significant signal. It's the closest thing to Nasrallah that could have happened."

"The assassination in Tehran is a different league. It's an escalation. Israel broke the fear barrier. This should have happened at the beginning of the war. Haniyeh was the one who commanded and rejoiced over the events of October 7, and he was the spokesperson for Hamas for ten months. But the important question is how do we proceed afterward? Is this an opening blow or a closing one?"

"It's not about being as cruel as they are or devaluing human lives as they do. We are up against organizations whose concern is Islam, and we need to know what frightens them. In the Middle East, impressions matter a lot. Look at the leaders who fought their own people. Land, money, and control. When you strike at these foundations of power, you achieve a lot."

'Defensive democracy'

Yehezkeli continued, "There used to be a term called 'defensive democracy.' We will live ultra-democratic lives within ourselves because that is our lifeblood, but it must have a revolving door when it comes to combat, cruelty, family reunifications, and interrogations. We must develop this resilience, and it will happen. Let's speak 'Western': how many Palestinians have you killed since you left Gaza? And how many are being killed now because they massacred you? If today's assassination is an opening blow, you are on the right track. If it was only meant to knock on the door and run away, you will suffer more."

"If a fear barrier has been broken here and the army is beginning to show signs of change, we are in a good situation. Personally, I feel something is beginning to happen," he concluded.