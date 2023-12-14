Israel denies Netanyahu blocked Mossad from restarting hostage talks

The Mossad has complete freedom to advance negotiations to release hostages from the Gaza Strip, an Israeli source said after it was reported on Wednesday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prevented David Barnea from flying out to Qatar.

On Wednesday evening, Channel 13 reported that Netanyahu denied the intelligence chief a request to fly out to Doha for hostage negotiations. Instead, Netanyahu told him to "listen" to offers arriving from Qatar but not to initiate any talks.

Israeli media reported that sources within Israel's cabinet are interested in reigniting hostage negotiations. Minister Benny Gantz reportedly stated in meetings, "Israel must seek out an opportunity for a deal."

Gaza hostages' families fear the government's Russian roulette

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum reacted to the report late on Wednesday, expressing dismay and adding that this report "joins recent disregard over a request by mothers of hostages to meet with the prime minister, as well as a request by the fathers to meet Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. IDF retrieves bodies of Eden Zecharia and soldier Ziv Dado on December 12, 2023. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

"The families demand to receive an urgent update due to the total freeze in hostage negotiations talks," the Forum noted, saying that they feel like the government is playing "Russian roulette" with the hostages.

"The feeling is that every evening, a Russian roulette is being played in which families are being notified of their children's deaths in captivity."