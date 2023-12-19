On Sunday, an exclusive interview was done on MSNBC’s Inside with Jen Psaki, with families of American hostages, either released or still held in Gaza.

There are eight Americans still being held hostage by Hamas. The families of the American hostages represented during the interview include the parents of Edan Alexander (19), of Omer Neutra (22), and the great-aunt of Abigail Mor Edan (4).

The families shared with Psaki the stories of their loved ones, called for the Red Cross to provide medical care to the remaining hostages, and implored the US government and the international community to bring their family members home before Christmas.

In her interview, she first asks to talk about those who are still held hostage.

The parents of Omer Neutra described him as “a very optimistic kid. He’s a kid that’s going to break the ice. He loves people. We hope that it's keeping him strong there: that kind of part of him that's optimistic and that he will be able to maintain that.”

Liz Hirsh Naftali, the great-aunt of freed four-year-old hostage Abigail, described her as “a light.” Captive for 50 days, she and her siblings witnessed their parents murdered.

“But we all know that when children are given love, and they are embraced by grandparents, aunts, and uncles and by community, that is going to be what gives them the opportunity for a beautiful life,” her great-aunt said. Advertisement

Families will do anything to bring their kids home

This meeting comes after the families met with President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, CIA Director Bill Burns, and other government leaders last week, urging them to help secure the release of all the remaining hostages as soon as possible. Pro-Israel students take part in a protest in support of Israel amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza, at Columbia University in New York City, US, October 12, 2023. (credit: JEENAH MOON/REUTERS)

When asked whether they wish the ceasefire deal had continued to release more hostages, Hirsh Naftali expressed frustration that no reputable international body has visited the remaining hostages. She brought up injured hostages who have not been treated, saying, “We cannot be patient anymore. These are our families, and they could be your family.”

With their son’s birthday coming up, Adi Alexander – father of Edan Alexander – implored the international community to bring his son home in time to celebrate, saying, “Edan is 19 years old. His 20th birthday is on December 29 – two weeks from now. We would like to have him back by this date.”

The father of Omer Neutra says that “There’s a lot of pressure to supply humanitarian support to Gaza to ease the pain of the people there. Where is the humanitarian support to our kids? Who is visiting them?” he asks as his voice elevates with frustration.

“Who is making sure they are getting fed, getting water, getting air? Who is giving them medicine, taking care of their wounds?” He also brought up that Hamas broke their ceasefire agreement by still not allowing the Red Cross to visit the hostages.

“We are stuck on October 7,” Omer’s mother said.