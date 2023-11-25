The IDF will continue striking Hamas in the Gaza Strip following the conclusion of the temporary ceasefire, Israeli military chief Herzi Halevi said on Saturday evening.

Speaking ahead of the expected release of 13 hostages on Saturday following the release of another 13 the day prior, Halevi stressed that the IDF will not stop fighting until all hostages are returned home.

"We have a moral obligation to bring them all home," he said.

IDF using four-day ceasefire to prepare, rest - Halevi

Halevi noted that the Israeli military is using the four-day truce in Gaza to "learn, prepare ourselves and our capabilities better" ahead of the continued fighting.

"We are also resting," he said, adding that "we will resume our immediate dismantling of Hamas and maneuvers in the Strip, also to apply heavy pressure to bring as many hostages home. IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi speaks to Israeli Air Force soldiers and officers on November 25, 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

"We have a duty to battle and risk our lives so that the hostages could return to live safely in Israel."