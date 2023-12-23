The Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi held a situational assessment on Saturday with the troops in Khan Yunis and with the Head of the Southern Command, Major General Yaron Finkelman, the Commanding Officer of the 98th Brigade, Brigadier General Dan Goldfus, and the Head of the Givati Brigade, Colonel Liron Betito. IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, meets with Head of the Southern Command, Major General Yaron Finkelman for a situational assessment in Khan Yunis. December 23, 2023. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

"Very impressive, the attack here and also that you were able to conduct the operation safely," Halevi told the troops in Khan Yunis.

"There is more work to do"

IDF Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi holds a situational assessment with the troops in Khan Yunis. December 23, 2023. (credit: IDF)

Halevi's visit to Khan Yunis comes just days after the IDF demolished Yahya Sinwar's house in the same area. IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi meeting troops in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, December 23, 2023. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

Khan Yunis has been the focus of intense house-to-house fighting as the war has moved into its second phase.

Just two weeks ago Halevi held a meeting with Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) Chief Ronen Bar in Khan Yunis.