The Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi held a situational assessment on Saturday with the troops in Khan Yunis and with the Head of the Southern Command, Major General Yaron Finkelman, the Commanding Officer of the 98th Brigade, Brigadier General Dan Goldfus, and the Head of the Givati Brigade, Colonel Liron Betito.
"Very impressive, the attack here and also that you were able to conduct the operation safely," Halevi told the troops in Khan Yunis.
"There is more work to do"
Halevi's visit to Khan Yunis comes just days after the IDF demolished Yahya Sinwar's house in the same area.
Khan Yunis has been the focus of intense house-to-house fighting as the war has moved into its second phase.
Just two weeks ago Halevi held a meeting with Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) Chief Ronen Bar in Khan Yunis.