Hostage Mia Schem, who was released from captivity by Hamas after more than 50 days in Gaza, was interviewed by Channel 13.

In an interview that will be broadcast in full on Friday, she explains why she decided to break her silence: "It was important for me to reflect on the true situation of the people living in Gaza, who they really are, and what I went through there.

"It's important to understand that I went through a Holocaust and that everyone there is a terrorist," Schem said. "These are families under Hamas. In retrospect, I suddenly realized that I was with a family, suddenly, I started asking myself questions, why am I in a family's house? Why are there children here? Why is there a woman here?"

Psychological terror

Mia was abducted from the party in Kibbutz Re'im, where Hamas conducted a massacre on October 7. At the time of her abduction, her right hand was severely injured, and she was operated on in the Gaza Strip.

In the first days of the war, Hamas published a video of her from captivity as part of the psychological terror they used, in which she asked to return to Israel and see the treatments she underwent on her arm. Mia Schem seen released from Hamas captivity, Thursday, November 30, 2023 (credit: screenshot)

Two weeks ago, she revealed on Instagram a new tattoo she had done that reads in English, "We will return to dance again," next to the date October 7, 2023. "I will never forget this date," Mia wrote in the post. "The pain and the fear, the hard sights, the friends who won't come back, and the ones we have to bring back. But we will still win, we will still dance!"