A media watchdog NGO that focuses on anti-Israel reporting uncovered that two Gaza-based photojournalists who worked for AP and Reuters had bragged about footage they acquired while accompanying Hamas terrorists during the October 7 massacre.

Ashraf Amra and fellow photojournalist Mohammed Fayq Abu Mostafa recorded a video laughing at the lynching of an IDF soldier pulled from a tank on October 7 - footage they captured on the scene.

The two displayed the footage while livestreaming.

These two were not alone, according to HonestReporting's data. What some might have seen as social media speculation was proven true after the NGO uncovered that Amra conducted an Instagram Live stream on October 7, laughing with his friends and colleagues about the events of the day and sharing what they had seen and done after infiltrating Israeli territory.

The report details the photojournalists' reflections on the day, adding that Abu Mostafa said: “We were there two hours ago, since the beginning.”

A photo published by Reuters by Abu Mostafa of Hamas terrorists holding the dead body of an Israeli soldier was nominated for one of Reuters and the New York Times' "Top Photos of the Year."