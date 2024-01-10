Ad campaign at bus stops highlights Gaza hostages before ICJ hearing

A new signage campaign was launched on Wednesday across various bus stations in Washington DC, organized by the National Public Diplomacy Bureau and, Lapam, the Government Advertising Office. This campaign, featuring the image of Kfir Bibas, a child held captive by Hamas, is aimed at raising awareness ahead of the significant hearing in The Hague against Israel on Thursday and Friday.

The campaign showcases a poignant message alongside Kfir's image: "Waiting for the bus home for 100 days", a stark reminder of the duration of the hostages' captivity.

A spokesperson for the campaign explained, "The primary message of our campaign is to underscore the inherent right of every child to return to a safe home. We are emphasizing the urgency in the situation of Kfir and others who have been in captivity for over 100 days."

The initiative in Washington is part of a larger, multi-faceted strategy. Key elements of this strategy include a delegation of families of hostages and victims, organized by the Captives and Missing Persons Authority, Defence and Foreign Affairs Ministries, set to meet senior diplomats in The Hague.

In addition, the National Public Diplomacy Bureau has produced a short film that chronicles the hostages' ordeal. This film will be presented as evidence in the trial. A procession in The Hague, organized by the Foreign Affairs Ministry and the Israeli Embassy, will be aimed at drawing support from Jewish communities and pro-Israel activists across Europe.

'He cannot testify today'

Another element of the campaign is the outdoor signage campaign titled "He cannot testify today" which is scheduled for launch in The Hague.

As the campaign gains traction among Washington residents, its producers stressed the importance of international awareness and support. "Our goal is to bring this critical issue into the global spotlight," said the spokesperson. "It's about amplifying a message of humanity and the urgency for action."

Moshe Aviv, Head of the National Public Diplomacy Bureau, stated, "These efforts are pivotal in bringing the dire situation of these hostages to the global stage. We are calling for the world's attention to help bring our people back home."