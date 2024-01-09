Israel's Gilad Erdan commemorates Kfir Bibas's first birthday at UN

Israel's ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, celebrated the birthday of Kfir Bibas from the UN stage and placed a birthday cake on the podium to remind all ambassadors of their duty to fight for his return home, on Tuesday.

Kfir Bibas "celebrated" his first birthday in captivity in Gaza along with his parents and four-year-old brother.

Happy birthday wishes

"Kfir's kidnapping became a symbol of the most despicable cruelty known to humanity - the cruelty of Hamas," Erdan stated on the podium. "Kfir, I wish that next year you will celebrate your birthday with your loving family"; "Kfir, you are the reason Israel fights day and night, and you will not stop until we bring you home" Ambassador Gilad Erdan places a cake with the face of Kfir Bibas on the podium at the United Nations (credit: ISRAELI DELEGATION TO THE UN)

Additionally, ambassador Erdan appealed to the relatability and humanity of the rest of the ambassadors in the assembly.

"Many of you are here, parents or grandparents. Every milestone in your children's lives is a celebration. Their first step, their first word, their first smile and laugh. Babies are a source of light and hope - a symbol of life."

The other hostages haven't been forgotten

Ambassador Erdan also emphasized the suffering and harsh conditions of the hostages held by Hamas for nearly 100 days in his speech.

"Approximately 100 days have passed, and the General Assembly, like all UN bodies, did not even condemn the massacre." Advertisement

He ended by addressing the president of the assembly, saying, "Mr. President, I ask that Kfir's birthday cake remain here on the podium as a painful memory so that everyone who comes up to speak here today will remember Kfir and our duty to bring him home. I will continue to remind you of your moral duty to fight for Kfir and his right to celebrate his birthday."