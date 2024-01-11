"Israel has every right to defend itself against Hamas," declared German Vice Chancellor Dr. Robert Habeck in a statement during a joint press conference with Israeli Economy Minister Nir Barkat (Likud) in Jerusalem.

Minister Barkat criticized the International Court of Justice in The Hague for its perceived bias against Israel.

He expressed concern over the court's actions, stating, "Anti-Israel sentiment has become the new form of antisemitism," highlighting the challenges Israel faces on the international stage.

Germany provides unwavering support for Israel

Echoing Barkat's sentiments, Vice Chancellor Habeck emphasized Germany's unwavering support for Israel's right to self-defense, remarking on the importance of ensuring Israel's security in the face of threats.