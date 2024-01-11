Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong to visit Israel next week

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong is due to visit Israel next week. It will be her first visit to the Middle East since taking office. She will also visit the Palestinian Authority.

It will be a difficult visit for her because Australia is divided in support of Israel and support for Gaza.

Although most Australians were pro-Israel three months ago, they are now pro-Gaza, and think that more humanitarian aid should be directed there.

In October 2022, Australia reversed a decision taken four years earlier to recognize West Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Following the Hamas assault on Israel, though urged to follow the example of other world leaders and pay a solidarity visit to Israel, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese declined to do so. AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER Anthony Albanese speaks at the State Department in Washington last week. He chose not to visit Israel on his way home. (credit: Nathan Howard/Reuters)

Pro-Palestine Australian PM

Albanese is widely regarded as being pro-Palestinian and after becoming Deputy Prime Minister in 2013 founded the Parliamentary Friends of Palestine. Though other Australian administrations have been critical of Israel in the past, none has gone so far in demonstrating friendship for Palestine, although Australia has long supported efforts towards a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Most of the Australian prime ministers and foreign ministers have visited Israel in January, because January is one of the hottest months of the year down under, and is vacation time. Advertisement

Although Australia currently appears to favor the Palestinians, it should be remembered that Australia was the first country to cast a yes vote on the partition of Palestine at the United Nations on November 29, 1947.

When Australia criticizes Israel for "occupying" Arab territory, it should also be remembered that the indigenous population of Australia was deprived of its rights by the White Man. Admittedly, some aboriginal territory was returned to its rightful owners, but criticizing Israel on territorial issues is still a matter of the pot calling the kettle black.