Will this horror film ever end? As Israel nears the 100th day of Operation Iron Swords, marking 100 days of the remaining 136 hostages, the families of the Gaza captives have created movie trailers advertising the atrocities of October 7th.

The trailers have been reported as appearing in movie theaters across the United States, as well as in commercials on television.

The television ad places focus on Americans being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza, most of whom are dual US-Israeli citizens.

The videos highlight the violence of the massacre, sharing the identities of Americans held captive such Itay Chen, Omer Neutra, and Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

The biggest horror film of the year is real-life

Resembling a horror film you'd see in theaters is a trailer that uses bodycam footage confiscated by the IDF from Hamas terrorists of the horrors of October 7th. What is initially portrayed as people going about their days peacefully ends up brutally disrupted by the massacre.

Produced by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, this trailer has begun making appearances across US cinemas.

Moviegoers will be confronted with the reality of the remaining 136 hostages and presented with a call-to-action, urging people to speak out in favor of the hostages.