Operating in the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis, IDF commando forces launched targeted raids on the offices of high-ranking Hamas officials, the IDF stated on Tuesday.

The IDF report comes following earlier IDF and Israeli media reports that an investigation revealed that Hamas had carried out an attack against IDF soldiers in Khan Yunis from Nasser Hospital in the northern end of the city.

The IDF noted that Hamas systematically exploits the Hospitals in Gaza to cover their military operations and uses civilians as human shields.

The IDF added that Hamas also takes advantage of hospital resources, including electricity and water.

Prior to the operation against the offices of Hamas leadership in Khan Yunis, the fire array of the IDF targeted a number of targets in the area, including the headquarters of Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

According to the IDF, during a raid of Hamas’s Southern Khan Yunis Battalion Commander's office, Israeli troops found weapons, ammunition, and grenades, along with some Hamas lookout cameras.

This raid, the IDF added, was one of many successful raids throughout Khan Yunis.

Terrorists eliminated

During the IDF’s operational activities there, the military reported engaging and eliminating a terrorist squad in close-quarters combat.

The IDF commando troops fighting in the southern Gaza city enlisted on October 7 before engaging the terrorists that poured from Gaza into southern Israeli communities.

They were then deployed to northern Gaza before moving down to the southern portion of the Strip.

They are operating in the place of the IDF Duvdevan unit, which has been relocated from Gaza to act against security threats in the West Bank.